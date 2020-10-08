Why CBD oil should be part of your skincare routine

words Alexa Wang

CBD oil is the wellness trend that has taken the world by storm over the last few years. In addition to being effective at treating various health conditions such as insomnia, pain and anxiety, its healing properties also make CBD oil extremely beneficial for your skin.

Products infused with the compound are now taking over the beauty industry, from serums and lotions, to lip balms and bath salts. Read on to find out why.

An introduction to CBD oil

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is derived from the cannabis plant. Unlike its cousin compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), it won’t make you feel high because it is non-psychoactive. To produce CBD oil, cannabidiol is blended with a carrier oil – such as coconut oil or hemp seed oil – which can then be used on its own or combined with other ingredients to create a skincare product. It’s not just used for skincare though. CBD oil can soothe anxiety, manage pain or help you get a better night’s sleep. It can even be used to treat health conditions in animals, as the popularity of companies such as ceebeedoo.com shows.

Why is CBD oil good for skin?

Some of the main reasons CBD oil can be beneficial for your skin is that it has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and anti-aging effects, plus it is high in antioxidants. All of this means that it can be effective in treating conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and dry skin, as well as soothing redness and itching. Studies have also suggested that it can be helpful in treating oily skin and acne by reducing the skin’s production of sebum. As CBD contains antioxidants, it could also prevent damage to your skin from free radicals. This can reduce the visible signs of aging – such as wrinkles – and give you younger-looking skin. CBD can even help protect your skin from sun and environmental damage.

What kind of CBD oil products are available?

Thanks to the skyrocketing popularity of CBD oil, the variety of products on the market that contain it are almost limitless. In terms of skincare, as mentioned above, it ranges from eye creams and lip balms to body lotions and face cleansers. There are also body soaps that you can use in the shower, and for extra relaxation you can try CBD-infused bath melts or bath salts, or even a sleep mask.

Bear in mind that CBD absorbed through the skin won’t reach the bloodstream, meaning it doesn’t have the same impact on conditions such as anxiety or depression as taking it orally will. One final point to note is that hemp seed oil is not the same as CBD oil, as CBD comes from the flowers and leaves of the plant instead – so check the amount of CBD that’s actually in the product before you buy. Quality is also important, so make sure you trust the brand you’re purchasing from.

In conclusion, CBD oil can be a wonderful addition to your skincare routine and bring you a wealth of beauty benefits, so why not give it a try!