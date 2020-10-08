4 ways technology is changing the way we work

words Al Woods

It’s been quite an impressive decade for technology. From medical robots to digital banking, technological advances have well and truly revolutionised the way we interact with the world and each other.

One of the biggest areas that technology has made its mark on is in the workplace. A few years ago, we would have scoffed at the changes which have taken place recently. But with a global pandemic sweeping the world and lockdowns forcing businesses to transition online, these changes have never been more urgent and necessary to keep many businesses afloat. Let’s take a look at the four ways that technology has completely changed the way we work.

Digital recruitment

With lockdown, remote recruitment has become the new norm for businesses. Web design professionals and social media experts are in high demand, as companies rely on their website and online presence to attract potential employees. With the rise of social media channels like LinkedIn and Instagram, businesses can source talent within a few clicks. Followed by that is the interview process, which can easily be conducted through telecommunications software like Skype or Zoom. In fact, with many offices closed for the foreseeable future, it’s now becoming perfectly normal for individuals to work in companies for many months without ever having set foot in the office – if there even is one, that is!

A digital workforce

Yes, this does sound like the beginning of a scary dystopian horror movie but hear us out! A digital workforce is a type of technology, including artificial intelligence, or robotics, that works alongside humans to carry out a business task. While this sounds like robots are taking over our well-deserved jobs, giving certain jobs to robots can actually free up time for us humans to focus on higher-value tasks.

Remote-working

Who would have guessed that more people would be working from home than going into the office this year? Remote working is a funny old situation where people are disconnected but more connected than ever. Before coronavirus, things were already moving in the direction of remote work, as companies fight for talent by offering flexible work hours and locations. Covid-19 propelled that, causing businesses big and small to work from home as the world went into lockdown. As many businesses have proven, if a company has the right technology to support its workforce remotely, there’s no reason why it can’t still be successful, as long as there are strong lines of communication and plenty of support. Tech giants like Google and Microsoft are introducing new technology daily, to bridge the gap between employees who are miles apart. And with remote working cutting out commute times and letting employees work from anywhere with an internet connection, for many, it’s the preferable option.

Digital voice control

If you think voice technology is confined to the likes of smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, you’ll be surprised at how many businesses harness different types of voice technology on a daily basis. From digital assistants to biometric authentication, voice technology is transforming the way offices work, essentially giving companies another pair of (invisible) hands. On top of that, the contactless aspect of voice technology could be the key to getting people back into the office safely as lockdown eases.

To sum up

There’s no denying that technology has a number of benefits for the office. And with technology evolving at such a rapid pace, who knows what the future has in store for the world of work. But one thing is certain, if your business isn’t embracing technology, you might not thrive in this transformative age – and you don’t want to get left behind.