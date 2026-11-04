A new single, a cosmic disco pulse and four sold-out club shows: Christine and the Queens is gearing up for a full-scale return.

There’s a certain magic in the moment the night turns into something else. On “Rendez-vous avec toi” / “Rendez-vous in your arms”, Christine and the Queens chases that feeling: the pull of desire, the glow of tenderness, the thrill of finding someone again.

Released in French and English, the single is the first taste of an album due next spring. It moves on an uptempo, organic disco groove — all forward motion and bright, late-night energy. The accompanying video takes that momentum to Paris, with choreography by Alexander Ekman and direction by Christine and the Queens and Raphaël De Albuquerque.

The track opens a new, cosmic-feeling chapter. But before the bigger return, there are four intimate dates: Paris, London, Amsterdam and Brussels, all sold out. Played with a full band, the shows will bring together fan favourites and unreleased songs from the forthcoming album. For Chris, it’s about getting back in the room with the audience.

“The shows with my audience are the highlights of my life. My musicians, Vincent Taeger, Vincent Taurelle, Adrian Edeline and Karl Onibuje, and I knew we had to reunite with our audience before anything else, in more intimate venues, for a true moment of music played live, felt and shared. We will revisit a repertoire that made us grow together, and give a first listen to unreleased songs from the next album. We revisit, we reinterpret, we remember, and we transcend”.

Then there’s the song’s own late-night message — a rendez-vous imagined with devotion, music and a sense of possibility that reaches well beyond the dancefloor.

I have a rendez-vous with you, tonight

I have obsessed about it since the morning

With the devotion of someone who only waits for you, and the meaning you give to life itself by your mere presence I’ll come starred with music – the new interstellar traveling of Christine and the Queens, I did it for you. In secrecy of frequencies, in genius musicians, in New York Jazz, in Moroder Groove, I kept on obsessing about this celebration, this big night found again, and I leapt into my dream. Names, boxes, they never defined what we share together. The electricity remains eternally mysterious. We’ll dream together of the blue flower, of this signal that keeps pinging from another planet that we don’t even know of yet; we’ll dream peace, peace with a common story, one way bigger than the one they taught us.

Christine and the Queens has always treated pop as a place for reinvention — folding music, theatre and dance into a singular live spectacle. Now, with “Rendez-vous avec toi” / “Rendez-vous in your arms”, the next chapter begins with a simple invitation: meet beneath the lights, and see where the night takes you.

written by Al Woods

Live dates

December 1 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique — SOLD OUT

December 7 — London, UK @ Scala — SOLD OUT

December 8 — Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin — SOLD OUT

December 10 — Paris, FR @ Alhambra — SOLD OUT