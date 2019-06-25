If you’re looking to stock wholesale crop tops this Summer, you need to be aware of the trending prints and textures. This will ensure that you are stocking items that are current, desirable and in keeping with the latest trends. If you are unsure which patterns and textures are in this summer season, read on to find out!

Prints

Bold, out-there and clashing prints are trendy and popular this Summer. Think animal prints, polka dots and floral in bold and bright colours and tones.

Animal prints

Leopard, zebra and snake skin prints are very fashionable at the moment. Bold colours, pastel and neon are giving the bright tones that people want to see this summer, and they add a hint of interest to a basic crop top style.

Floral prints

Floral, jungle and botanical prints are all the rage this season too, with nature-inspired patterns taking the lead in elevating a simple crop top to something more exciting and suitable for day and night wear.

Gingham

Gingham crop tops are very popular this season, especially when paired with a matching trouser or shorts set to create a co-ord. Gingham is breathable, stylish, versatile and looks casual as well as classy for a night out.

Texture and Fabric Trends

Crop tops don’t have to be basic and boring- funky textures and patterns are what give them an edge and make them stand out. Here are a few of the most popular wholesale texture and fabric trends:

Crushed and Crinkled Fabrics

Crushed velvet, satin and linen are textures that are popular for their low-maintenance upkeep, and casual style that can equally be dressed up. Match them with jeans, skirts or black trousers for a look that can take you from day to night, and that seeps elegance.

Smocked textures

Cropped smock tops are becoming more and more popular with an increased demand for tops with textured shirred fabric. They are an upgrade from basic and plain crop tops, but still have the ability to be worn casually and dressy.

3D Embroidery and Crochet

Crochet items and raised applique are stylish and different, and are popular amongst the younger generations. Granny-square-inspired crop tops give a different look to the crop top style, and those with 3D embroidery also benefit from standing out and being bright and colourful- the perfect way to stand out this summer.

Metallic Finishes

This is a unique yet trendy style of crop top fabric that adds an edge to any evening outfit. They are shimmery, reflective and lots have holographic finishes that makes a basic piece, like a crop top, funky and fun.

Conclusion

Wholesale crop tops are a must-have to stock this Summer time. Prints, textures, fabrics and finishes are what take a crop top from being a basic, staple piece, to being bold, vibrant and perfect to wear during the day and night. Knowing about trending patterns, prints and textures will ensure that you stock crop tops that are current and desirable in your store this Summer.