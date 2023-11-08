Each season has its own vibes. As soon as spring or autumn comes, one feels an irresistible desire to adjust personal style to reflect the seasonal mood, like spring tender revival or autumn nostalgic fade.

There is nothing strange. Throughout the centuries, it was nature that gave life energy to people and nurtured their inspiration and imagination. That is why we have today such a rich choice of clothing items and diversity of accessories. Every time we try to choose today’s vibe, we often feel overwhelmed by the variety available.

For sure, you know what we mean. We currently have the middle of the summer, which is the most colorful season with a variety of bright vibes and the broadest spectrum of choices. Most likely, you asked yourself not once (maybe yesterday): “What should I wear today to add special hues to my summer day?”

Happily, we know the answer. For sure, you need the jewelry featuring lab-grown diamonds, which can help to make your look stylish, extra personal, and consonant with the vibe of any summer day. Here you can find some actual ideas on how to choose lab-grown diamonds and wear them correctly to create a cute summer look.

Colored lab-grown diamonds are in trend

The easiest way to color your mood is by choosing colored lab-grown diamonds, more so, this is also the most popular and available option this season. In contrast to natural diamonds, colorful pieces of which are rare and extremely expensive, laboratory-created gems are available in a broad assortment and at a reasonable price.

You do not need to wait for centuries for a diamond of unique color grown beneath the Earth’s crust, but order any of the desired hues in the laboratory and get it in a few weeks or even days. The core advantage of the colored lab-grown diamonds is color saturation. You can have a juicy-orange lab-grown diamond instead of a transparent-yellow natural gem without any need to pay more.

Moreover, there is a trick telling how to buy one colored lab-grown diamond and get a few diamonds of different colors. This trick is rooted in innovative technologies that enable jewelers to change the color of lab-grown diamonds. So, buying, for example, violet gem, which is popular in one season but will no longer be actual in another season, you can order recoloring and turn violet into dark blue or any other color you want.

So, from what colors should you start to create your collection this summer?

This season, you should opt for fancy pink, yellow, blue, or green lab-grown. These colors are the core trendy hues for lab-grown diamonds to wear in summer 2025.

If your vibe is not as bright as the colors mentioned above, but you get bored with wearing traditional white gems, champagne lab-grown diamonds will fit you ideally. They are also gaining popularity this year among fashionistas. These subtly colored gems will add a well-balanced brightness or a kind of delicate glow to your personal style.

Yet, if you belong to those who cannot choose a certain color because of loving all of them, seasonal trend allows you not to make a choice, and here is why.

Fashionistas are wearing multiple rings

Yes, this is not a joke. Fashion experts declare an unexpected 2025 trend, so-called “ring stacking”. This trend’s followers are not satisfied with wearing a single ring on one hand, but they wear multiple different rings on almost every finger of both hands. Ceila “CG” Quarles, who is working as a stylist with multiple musicians and has developed creative solutions for RSVP Gallery, shares her fashion advice: “If you think you wear enough rings, consider adding another this season”.

If having five rings for five fingers, why could they not contain gems of different colors? You can have five rings with five different colored lab-grown diamonds, and, according to fashion experts, it will be the most fashionable and the brightest solution.

What else is in trend except for multiple rings?

Because summer is a season for minimum clothes, it is high time for bright and eye-catching pendants, bracelets, and earrings. You might notice that this jewelry tends to be huge in 2025. So, any of the accessories you choose should contain a big central accent featuring lab-grown diamonds that is easily noticeable.

If you might think that this central element is something innovatively impressive, you will be a little disappointed since this year brought us a couple of retro trends from the 90s.

One of them – customized nameplate items and elements with the first letters of the names surrounded by encrusted lab-grown diamonds. Do not jump to call this trend “a retro suck” before you look at the unique customization approach offered by lab-grown diamond jewelers. Madestones’ jewelers share that lab-grown diamonds are a kind of magic pill for the re-birth of retro tendencies, “with lab-grown diamonds, retro trends gain significantly new soundings and revive soon and bright to become popular again”.

Another one – shell-alike jewelry. Accessories mimicking a form of seashell are incredibly popular this year and are more often visible on celebrities. At the brand’s spring/summer 2025 show, shells appeared as polished pendants, fluid spiral earrings, and chunky bracelets. These accessories have a special marine vibe and can create an atmosphere of lightness and ease in any environment, regardless of where you are in your marine journey or your office center.

And this summer is the time for watches

In times of phones, the watches are unexpectedly gaining momentum as it was a few decades ago. It is one more retro trend, but in a significantly new interpretation. To explore it, you can Google a new line from Breitling, a watch brand that first embraced lab-grown diamonds and started to offer incredibly unique and modern pieces. Breitling released a batch of new watches early in 2025. These are three region-specific models – two aviation-themed chronographs and a UK-only Superocean with a grey inner bezel. The Brand also released a series of men’s and women’s limited edition Chronomats featuring lab-grown diamonds.