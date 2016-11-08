Do you want to travel with your pet to Miami? What a great choice!

No doubt, Miami is a beloved choice for pet lovers. You’ll get numerous pet friendly hotels in Miami that welcome your furry companion with open arms. Many hotels offer convenient services like pet beds, treats, walking maps, and even in-room pet menus.

You can find the options for luxurious beachfront resorts, downtown stays, and easy-to-reach airport hotels. Moreover, there are many pet-friendly spots to visit and have an enjoyable time.

Let’s help you plan everything, including packing, finding hotels, and searching for the best places to enjoy with your furry dude.

Why Choose Miami To Travel With Your Pet?

Miami is among the best American cities to travel with pets because the city has sunshine all year round, it is surrounded by large parks, and various pet-friendly hotels and apartments.

South Pointe Park and Hobie Island Beach are among the top dog friendly places in Miami where pets can freely run without a leash in plenty of space to exercise.

Most pet friendly hotels in Miami provide dog beds, bowls, snacks, and guides to dog-friendly locations. Others will go to the extent of providing in-room menus and pet-stays cleanup specials.

There are some hotels that accommodate pets of all sizes, with no restrictions, and pet fees are waived in case of a very well-behaved pet.

If you prefer a beach luxurious life, a downtown elite lifestyle, or an airport comfort zone, you will have a pet-friendly place that suits you.

What to Pack When Traveling to Miami with Pets?

When preparing for a vacation with your pet, pack these essentials to make your trip smoother and stress-free. Below is a checklist of the things to bring:

Leash and collar with ID tag

Food and water bowls

Enough pet food during travel

Waste bags for clean-up

Comfy bed or blanket

Favorite toys or chew items

Grooming wipes or small towels

Any necessary medications

Vaccination records

Vet’s contact information

This list may seem huge, but all of the items are small and will not take up much space in your suitcase. It’s best to prepare a separate bag specially for your pet (if possible) or put their essentials in a dedicated compartment of your bag.

Top Pet Friendly Hotels in Miami

Before exploring the bustling city of Miami, you should first secure a pet-friendly place to stay! Always book from reputable online platforms like Romingo and confirm the rules with the hotel staff directly. Here’s a list of top pet-friendly hotels in Miami, which provide beachfront views, thoughtful amenities, and warm welcomes for both you and your pet.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel (South Beach)

Right on Collins Avenue, Loews is a popular choice with its “Loews Loves Pets” program. Dogs and cats are greeted with pet tags, bowls, placemats, gourmet pet menus, and walking route maps. There is a single fee of 50 dollars to register a maximum of two pets for every stay. The hotel focuses on cleanliness, particularly in pet rooms, and provides easy access to the beach and South Pointe Park.

Hotel South Beach

This is an eco‑conscious hotel with a beachfront that is known for sustainable amenities and stylish oceanfront design. Due to the hotel’s green ethos, pets are welcomed with organic treats and non-toxic toys. The hotel provides convenient beach access and traffic-free walkable environments.

Kimpton EPIC Hotel (Downtown near Biscayne Bay)

This boutique luxury hotel has no pet fees or weight limits. There is no limit to the number of pets, and the hotel offers beds, toys, bowls, dog-walking courtesy bags, and concierge lists for nearby pet-friendly places. It has rooftop pools and marina views, which make it more attractive.

Guests like the friendly staff and the rooftop balcony rooms, even though you have to walk a little to find a grassy area nearby.

Pullman Miami Airport Hotel

Travelers who are seeking a comfortable pre-or post-flight, this hotel is within a mile of MIA. Pullman offers pet-friendly rooms, free airport shuttle service, pool access, and a modern restaurant.

Other options in the airport vicinity include the Four Seasons in Downtown, which allows pets with no fee and provides on-site relief areas.

What are the Best Places to Go with Your Pet in Miami?

Miami is a pet lover’s city! There are many places where your furry friend is welcome, from open parks and pet-friendly beaches to fun shopping spots and outdoor restaurants.

Dog Parks & Play Areas

Some parks, such as David T. Kennedy Park and Tropical Park, have fenced areas where dogs can enjoy themselves by removing their leashes. There are separate sections for large and small dogs, which keep your dogs safe while they have fun. Also, these parks often include water stations, and it’s best if your furry companions love to play with water, and you can clean them after they come all messy after a play.

Pet-Friendly Beaches

If your dog loves the water, take them to Haulover Beach Park or Hobie Beach, where pets are allowed on certain parts of the beach. You can enjoy the day out in the sun; however, be sure to pack fresh water, shade, and even clean-up bags.

Shopping with Your Pet

You, along with your dog, can enjoy walking through outdoor shopping areas like Lincoln Road, Bal Harbour Shops, and Merrick Park. Many shops are pet-friendly and may even offer water bowls or treats at the door.

Eating Out with Your Pet

Dogs are welcome at many restaurants that have outdoor seating. Places like Shake Shack (with dog treats on the menu) and Greenstreet Cafe in Coconut Grove are popular among pet owners. Just be sure to ask first and keep your dog on a leash.

Luxury & Budget Options in Miami for Pet Travelers

Luxury Choices

W South Beach (oceanfront, pet menu, upscale ambiance).

1 Hotel South Beach (eco-luxury, organic pet treats).

Kimpton EPIC and Palomar, both pet-friendly with no fees and generous services downtown and beachside, respectively.

The Betsy (artistic boutique feel plus pet hospitality).

Mid‑Range & Budget Options

Greystone Miami Beach welcomes dogs up to ~25 lb, often with no fee and modest rates (approx USD 80+). It’s simple, clean, and pet-welcoming in South Beach.

Hotel Chelsea and Catalina Beach Club offer lower-cost stays with pet allowances (small dogs), basic treats and bowls, and easy beach access from around USD 50–150/night.

Moxy Miami South Beach and Shelborne by Proper offer lower-cost oceanfront access in the USD 120–150 range; while not always known for pet services, they are close to parks and pet-friendly zones.

In a Nutshell

There are lots of fun things to do in Miami, Florida, with your pet, so you can truly enjoy a memorable vacation! Spend quality time at parks, take them to places where they’re welcome, and experience something different together. Make memories that both you and your fur baby will remember fondly.

Planning a pet-friendly trip? Platforms like Romingo can help simplify your search.