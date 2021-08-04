On Friday 1st August, Bristol’s Queen Square was transformed into a pulsing arena of punk energy as IDLES returned to their hometown for a career-defining headline show. This marked the first major gig in Queen Square since Massive Attack in 2003, and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric.

The event was more than just a gig – it was a celebration of Bristol’s musical spirit, with a strong crowd, a fiercely independent lineup and eco-conscious infrastructure that echoed the city’s values. From early evening, fans gathered under a sunny sky, ready for one of the most anticipated live shows of the year.

Lambrini Girls & SICARIA Set the Tone

Lambrini Girls hit the stage with a riotous burst of feminist punk energy. Their debut album Who Let The Dogs Out has turned heads across the scene, and their live show didn’t disappoint. Combining political fire with infectious swagger, they had the crowd moving from the first note.

Earlier in the evening was SICARIA, whose deep, chest-rattling dubstep added a dark, atmospheric layer to the lineup. Her set established a gritty, bass-driven tone that lingered throughout the evening.

SOFT PLAY Bring the Heat

SOFT PLAY (formerly Slaves) delivered an unrelenting punk set fresh off their new album Heavy Jelly. The Brighton duo’s raw power and minimal setup gave their performance a jagged urgency. Their chemistry and aggression ignited the crowd, proving they’ve lost none of their bite during their hiatus.

IDLES Return as Heroes

Then came IDLES – a band that has grown from Bristol’s sweaty basement gigs to global acclaim. Their return to headline in Queen Square was a full-circle moment. Lead singer Joe Talbot was visibly emotional, telling the crowd the show was “for the people we love.”

Tracks from their chart-topping album Tangk mixed seamlessly with older anthems like Danny Nedelko and Never Fight A Man With A Perm. The crowd’s energy was relentless: moshing, shouting, and singing in unity. The band gave everything, and so did the fans.

A Festival Feel, with a Local Heart

The event had the scale and feel of a mini-festival. Food and drink stalls featured Bristol independents, from poke bowls to jerk chicken and local gin. Even the infrastructure was thoughtful – battery-powered systems and eco-friendly toilets made this one of the city’s greenest-ever gigs.

Despite no readmittance and minimal shelter, the crowd stuck it out, weathering both sun and drizzle with joy. Queen Square, often a peaceful public space, became the beating heart of the city for one night.

This gig wasn’t just a triumph for IDLES – it was a landmark moment for Bristol’s live music scene. With a killer lineup, flawless production, and genuine local pride, it felt like punk had reclaimed the city. Long may it continue.

words Colette Earley