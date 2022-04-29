No More Festival Blues – Bluedot is back

words Olivia Marshall

A culturally exhilarating experience lined up this summer at BlueDot festival, facilitates headline artists all the way from Iceland to Outer Space. Come to Cheshire this July to absorb yourself in the music, science and serenity of a festival seemingly out of this world.

It seems somewhat astronomical to combine the reigning Icelandic Queen of Electronica Björk, with Britain’s most famous astronaut Tim Peake simultaneously in a distantly familiar setting, let alone at a festival.

BlueDot Festival is a synthesis of music and science located at Jodrell Bank Observatory, Macclesfield, England – returning again after a two year break for a mixture of cosmic, musical and scientific experiences for all to be enthralled. Originating in 2016, this ongoing 4 day celebratory festival, occurring this summer season starting from July 21 to July 24 2022, is one like no Coachella, Leeds Fest or Glastonbury event.

A semblance of utopia is fused by “an incredible mix of artists, speakers, scientists and performers unlike any on earth”, says BlueDot. Cojoining the essence of comradery – a shared commonality between strangers in a cold field in England, curates the idyllic sentiment.

Generated by a line-up of exuberant and inorganic artists with their sound for infatuated electronic or even live music appreciators, BlueDot hosts Björk, Groove Armada and Mogwai as their leading headliners. A price range of just under £200 for a weekend ticket and £60 for a day pass.

Festivals are more than the distinctive scent of smoke, fast food vans and tarnished clothes from the roughs of slumming it, where in fact the singing, chanting and dancing is the main stage of the event. With beat boxing drums, radiating synths and digital effects and samples effortlessly incorporated within the music, BlueDot is the festival for getting lost in the waveforms of technology.

From a soft alternative approach with Mogwai, to raving club anthems with Groove Armada and orchestral yet electro heavy ambience from Björk – there is a field so wide to intoxicate all with a specified chemistry of sound. Unlike the contrasts in music, BlueDot is welcome to family fun, scientific workshops and talks, accompanied with lights so unique and unworldly, connecting space and earth as a science so superiorly tangible.

BlueDot also hosts an ‘Elevate’ workshop filled with massages and yoga sessions and more to illuminate the mind and soul to be quite literally down to earth. New to the stage this year is a brand new village open for all to indulge in ‘The Power Plant Vegan Village’. Comprising a fire garden for the lovers of nightfall and a specified soundtrack for accompaniment – exerting a sensation of tranquillity (not one to imagine at a festival).

This festival of the year is one to certainly adventure out to and experience. Experimental opportunities and combinations of guests and artists, is perhaps a simpatico setting not so distantly familiar afterall. It seems as though BlueDot is the perfect destination to venture out to this summer; a cantabile and evolutionary movement in Cheshire’s field of intellectual fun is somewhere to go out and explore.

BlueDot is happening July 21 to July 24 2022.