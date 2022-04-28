5 Top Shoe Trends For Spring & Summer 2022

words Alexa Wang

Spring is in the air, and hopefully, you’ve got a spring in your step too! With all the traveling, partying, and hosting you’ll do during the warmer months, it’s essential to ensure that all your bases are covered when it comes to your footwear.

Less sartorially minded individuals may not pay too much attention to what they’re wearing on their feet, but those in the know, know that shoes are the cherry on top of your outfit. They can also set the tone for the rest of your look, whether super casual or black tie. Let’s take a look at the shop shoe trends for spring and summer this year – it may just be a refresher for you or a gentle reminder of shoes you need to add to your rotation.

Slides In All Styles

The slides were around way before Yeezy made them, and they’re still here years after he did his version. Talk about a summer shoe with serious staying power. The great thing about slides is how easy you can slip them on, and depending on the designer or the rest of your fit, you still look ridiculously chic. You can go the route of Yeezy dupes, shell out serious cash for Gucci slides, or purchase them from most big-box retailers – and you still won’t go wrong. If you don’t have slides yet (unlikely), invest in some today; if you already own some, consider getting matching slides for you and your partner.

Slip-On Sneakers

For the same reason that slides are one of the GOAT styles of shoes, slip on sneakers have stayed in trend since Vans started putting them out. While they’ve come a long way from their humble beginnings, slip-on sneakers are a must-have for spring and summer. Jump up to run out to grab drinks for the night, hit the golf course, or head to the beach, and you’ll look great for any of those events. You can even wear slip-on sneakers with a slim tailored suit to a beach wedding. Even white sneakers look cool with a little bit of dirt and smudges on them. They’re in trend this summer, and you need a pair because we don’t see them going out of style anytime soon.

Platform Everything

Whether you’re looking to update your sneakers or your sandals, finding a pair of platforms this summer is a must. Platform shoes have had their moment in the seventies and the nineties, and now they’re back in full force. If you feel like this style is too “young” for you, don’t worry – it’s a great look no matter your age. Another thing that platforms offer is added height without the discomfort of a heel or wedge, so you can wear flare jeans or long dresses without having to get them altered, all while staying comfy.

Speaking Of Wedges

While the wedges never went out of fashion because of how much easier they are to walk or dance in than a true heel, this spring and summer, they’re getting a serious update. Wedge shoes were once viewed as mainly comfort shoes and didn’t have the elevated look of a kitten or taller high heels – that is no longer the case. Look for wedges in metallics, sequin, and fun, bold colors or prints this spring. Wedges look great with virtually any outfit and are an easy way to dress up a casual day look without looking overdressed.

Open Toed But Make It Squared

You may have noticed that your favorite style icons are rocking square-toed heels and sandals on your social media feed or runways. While we all want to show off our perfect summer Pedi, do it with a square footbed this year. This look is super on-trend, but the square toe is much more flattering than a pointed toe on all body types. Look for a puffy or braided strap on square-toed sandals or fun, glitzy sequins on a square-toed heel.

Shoes are often the first thing people can notice about your outfit when you walk into the room. They can also make or break an entire look. Ensure you’re nailing your entire fit this summer no matter where you go by pairing it with one of the above-mentioned trends.