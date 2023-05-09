FORWARDS Festival 2023 featuring Arlo Parks, Erykah Badu, Bonobo and more

words Colette Earley

Bristol’s FORWARDS festival has announced its second wave of artists for its 2023 event and, god damn, is it looking good.

Previously announced acts include Aphex Twin, Erykah Badu, Bonobo, Primal Scream, Arlo Parks, Katy J Pearson and Raye. And now, the festival has revealed some exciting additions to this stellar lineup, including Ezra Collective, Grove, Prima Queen and more. The gospel notes of soul band Gabriels are now set to serenade Bristol on Friday 1st September, following their meteoric rise in 2022. Also joining the 2023 FORWARDS programme is afrobeat, spoken word and electronic musician OBONGJAYAR, along with vocalist and DJ GROVE.

Performing late night at THE INFORMATION stage on Friday, and bringing the after-dark vibes is bassist DJ and producer Marla Kether. On Saturday, expect rave-ready bangers by Bristol’s SCALPING, groove-laden bass and drum sections to 90’s styled anthemic guitar and vocal hooks from Saloon Dion, and emotive vocals and explosive hybrid drumming INTOKU.

The festival aims to present high quality, diverse and heritage music acts alongside emerging artists from Bristol and beyond. With three stages, the festival aims to present a contemporary curation of music while paying homage to Bristol’s long-standing history of being a music city.

More than a music concert, FORWARDS looks to challenge what metropolitan festivals can be today, and how they can do good, from the inside out. Kickstarting a new breed of city festivals, FORWARDS commits to positive change through social initiatives and a powerful platform for discussion, side by side with an epic music lineup, which draws the biggest names in international music to Clifton Downs each September.

Clifton Downs, Bristol:

Friday 1 + Saturday 2 September 2023

www.forwardsbristol.co.uk

