What to see in the Blue Mountains of Sydney

Where Australian tourism is concerned, there is one place that is more popular than any other in the country. That place is Sydney. In fact, according to Statista, it gets more visitors than any other destination by a considerable margin.

Photo by Tarryn Myburgh on Unsplash

If you are planning a visit to this captivating city for your next holiday, then a trip to the Blue Mountains is also a must. Lying only 60 km away from the city, this world heritage site is an outstanding area of natural wilderness that covers over 11,400 km². The mountains can be managed on a day trip from Sydney, though some people prefer longer in order to take more in. Either way, the Blue Mountains are an incredible destination to explore.

In case you’re not sure why you should visit this majestic place, here are just some of the sights to take in while you’re in the area.

The Three Sisters

The Three Sisters are a renowned group of sandstone rocks located at Echo Point. They are an incredibly popular attraction in the area and are only a short distance from Katoomba train station.

The Three Sisters are floodlit from sundown until 10:30 p.m., meaning they are visible even at night. In fact, they can look particularly atmospheric against the dark backdrop.

Image by Elle from Pixabay

Wentworth Falls

The area has many scenic waterfalls but Wentworth Falls is definitely one of the best. Darwin’s Walk can be picked up at Wentworth Falls station and takes you directly to the falls. In fact, if walking is your thing, you can pick up many different hiking tracks around this area.

Katoomba

Katoomba is the main town in the area and is very tourist-friendly. Its Art Deco and Art Nouveau architecture make it a popular and interesting place to visit, as do its street art and murals.

Katoomba is also home to Scenic World, the largest man-made attraction in the area.

Scenic World includes the Katoomba Scenic World Railway, Cableway and Skyway. The scenic railway’s 52-degree incline is one of the steepest in the world and leads up to a superb view. Meanwhile, the scenic skyway takes you 720 metres across the Jamison Valley, giving you an excellent view of the valley and Katoomba Falls. The glass floor adds to this experience. Finally, you can ride on the Scenic Cableway—the steepest in the Southern Hemisphere—and descend 545 metres to the bottom of Jamison Valley. Each experience is unique and worth every minute.

Leura

Leura is an incredibly quaint and pretty town. It’s full of old-fashioned charm, interesting shops, and lovely gardens and parks. You may also wish to visit Leura Cascades and have a picnic beside the water.

Blackheath

Blackheath is a lovely town and although it’s slightly further out than the other attractions on this list, it’s well worth the journey. The town itself is full of galleries and cafes and is also home to an antique centre. On top of this, it has the famous Rhododendron Gardens.

If you want to see the Blue Mountains in style, taking the Indian Pacific Sydney to Perth train is definitely one of the best ways to do it. You will cover the most majestic and beautiful parts of the mountains from the comfort of a luxury train and also have the opportunity to stop off at key places along the way.