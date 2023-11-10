Feral Family release ‘Deep Cuts’ from forthcoming album ‘Without Motion’

There’s a whole lot of intensity to this band and their sound. They sound like they’re much more influenced and steeped in the alternative rock sound that predated the arrival of indie.

But they are not so melodramatic as some of those bands. They sound like they mean it. It’s pretty dark and bruising stuff but that’s needed sometimes. Reality can be hard, and living can be a fight and these guys know that.

There is lots of layered swirling guitars and can I hear a saxophone amongst the shards of sound? A song to dance away all your fears and cares.

Grappling with the bleakness of internal suffering and exploring how the phrase “time heals all wounds” doesn’t always ring true, singer Jamie explains of the new track:

“”Deep Cuts” reflects being hurt deeply, the struggle to cope with the pain, and the desire to move on. Time may be a great healer, but those scars don’t always necessarily fade. The song contemplates the reasons behind the suffering and expresses a hope to find closure and healing with time. It also explores the thin lines between emotional vulnerability and strength, highlighting the internal conflict of trying to navigate through difficult experiences .”

“Deep Cuts” follows previous single “This Side Of Me” as the latest track to emerge from Feral Family’s forthcoming debut album ‘Without Motion’, now confirmed for release this January.

As their name suggests, Feral Family are hungry and relentless: it’s in their DNA. Quietly simmering away in the seaside town of Bridlington on the East Coast of Yorkshire.

Feral Family continue to have a raison d’être to become known as one of the UK’s most crucial live bands. Following a support slot in Bridlington with The Lilacs this November, the group will be hitting the road for a further run of headline shows in February 2024, where they will be performing cuts from impressive 2023 EP ‘PLAYTEST’ plus visceral highlights from their soon-to-be-released debut album ‘Without Motion’ (due 19 January 2024). Find full dates and details below.

FERAL FAMILY LIVE DATES 2023/4

NOVEMBER

11 BRIDLINGTON Bridlington Spa

24 LEEDS Warehouse

DECEMBER

01 SHEFFIELD Foundry

FEBRUARY

01 BIRMINGHAM The Victoria

02 DARWEN Sunbird

08 GLASGOW Nice n Sleazy

10 HULL BUDfest

16 BRISTOL Crofters Rights

17 NORTHWICH Salty Dog

18 LONDON Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

*supporting The Lilacs

**supporting The View

FERAL FAMILY – NEW SINGLE: “DEEP CUTS”

OUT TODAY

STREAM ON ALL SERVICES HERE || YOUTUBE HERE

DEBUT ALBUM: ‘WITHOUT MOTION’

OUT 19 JANUARY 2024