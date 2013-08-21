Fernando Frías de la Parra, one of the most exciting filmmakers working today, uses the band’s 2023 Mexico City concerts to ruminate about art, celebrity, and death. His vision intertwines performance with deeper themes, where the connection between death and music feels authentic. Longtime fans of Depeche Mode will relish the vibrant performances, and though mortality is a central thread, the film balances it with hope, appreciation, and a healthy dose of realism.

Following a rapturous reception at this year’s Tribeca Festival, DEPECHE MODE: M will debut in cinemas and IMAX worldwide for a limited theatrical event beginning Tuesday, October 28. The feature film will screen in more than 2,500 cinemas across over 60 countries, giving audiences the chance to join Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, director Fernando Frías, and others on a unique cinematic journey into the heart of Mexican culture’s relationship with death, framed by the iconic live performances of Depeche Mode.

Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Frías, the film captures footage from the band’s three sold-out Mexico City Foro Sol Stadium shows on the 2023–2024 Memento Mori Tour. It takes viewers on a musical and spiritual journey, as the songs resonate in real time with fans, illustrating the band’s timeless multicultural influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition.

Through Frías’ creative lens, the film explores the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode’s latest album Memento Mori and the deep cultural connections to death and mortality in Mexico. Fernando Frías, best known for his acclaimed film I’m No Longer Here, brings his award-winning storytelling to this project, further cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting filmmakers working today.

The Memento Mori Tour played to more than 3 million fans at 112 shows around the globe, marking another celebrated chapter in Depeche Mode’s enduring legacy. With DEPECHE MODE: M, the experience extends beyond the stage, offering a vivid, immersive portrait of music, culture, and the shared human experience.

‘Depeche Mode: M’ to be released in cinemas and IMAX® worldwide from October 28 by Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing