The way a person typically thinks about their daily life during the colder months of the year will impact how they decide to give a gift. When people think of cold-weather gifts, most are thinking of large-scale gifts.

The majority of cold-weather gifts are smaller gifts that create a warmer feeling in the home. During the colder months, a good gift basket should not be overly filled with items. Gift baskets that contain a variety of items tend to lose their appeal quickly.

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Gift Baskets Work Best When Personalized

When creating a gift basket, you want to create something that is personalized and has been thought out, rather than a generic basket filled with lots of items. Creating a gift basket that contains a number of personal touches, such as using items that reflect the interests or hobbies of the individual receiving the gift, creates a more meaningful experience for both parties involved.

Incorporate Items That Are Practical For Everyday Life

One of the fastest ways to create a generic gift basket is to include items that may look great in the basket, but are unlikely to find practical use in the recipient’s everyday life. A heavy mug may be beautiful; however, it is unlikely to fit in someone’s already overcrowded cupboard space. Scented candles can also be problematic since the scent can become overpowering very quickly. Gifts for winter tend to work well when they offer practical solutions on a quieter level.

Some ideas to get you started would be including a soft tea towel, a good hand cream, and/or a pair of warm sleep socks. None of these are exciting options. However, this is exactly why they work so well. These types of items simply add themselves to a person’s daily routine. The gift basket begins to take shape and feels less like a showpiece and more like a thoughtful collection put together by someone who cares.

Select Food And Drink Items Wisely

If the recipient enjoys something with alcohol after dinner hours, an individual-sized bottle or a select brand-name bottle of Irish whiskey can add some depth to the basket while still maintaining its softer components. A single richer or warming item is generally preferable to four forgettable items.

Consider Texture And Emotional Connection

Cold-weather gifts are partially based on the emotional connection we have with them. This is when texture plays a larger role than color schemes or accessories. A linen napkin, a small woolen scarf, a heavy ceramic cup, or bath salts packaged in basic packaging all contribute to creating an atmosphere of comfort prior to opening anything.

You’re essentially offering the recipient a Mood. Not necessarily one of coziness, but a small area of relief. Generally speaking, this type of relief can come from using materials that are substantial and calming (not glitter, packing peanuts, or other seasonally themed nonsense).

Do Not Overdo The Presentation

A gift basket does not need ribbons hanging off everything to be special. Too many wraps can actually detract from the overall consideration behind the gift. A wooden or wicker tray, a gift basket made of durable material, or even a simple brown box lined with paper or tissue usually presents itself better than something overly decorated.

The best-looking version usually appears to be “edited.” Only a few quality products, placed neatly within the container, convey more than an overabundance of products ever could. This is what ultimately provides the gift with a warmth that isn’t excessive, but instead thoughtful.