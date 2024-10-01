How to do festive décor in a stylish way

words Alana Webb

Do you want to upgrade your festive décor this season? Here’s how to prepare your home as an uber-stylish backdrop for social events this Christmas.

Seasonal door décor

Set the tone for a cheerful Christmas with seasonal door décor that acts as a warm welcome for your guests as they cross the threshold. Wreaths are traditional, and you can have a go at making your own with holly and evergreens from your garden, or you can go bold with a glittering garland, perfect for the entryway of larger homes.

Cosy chic interiors

Transform your living space into a cosy oasis that makes you feel sheltered from the weather outside but looks chic in your holiday photos.

Velvet upholstery has an attractive shine and elevated softness and looks great juxtaposed against thick woollen throws and embroidered cushions. Bring in a rug and place this in the centre of your living room to draw the eye inwards and enhance the sense of cosiness. A fire—whether real or fake—alongside lamps will create a pleasing glow.

Dazzling dining table

In almost every household, the dining table is the most important social space on Christmas Day, and will feature frequently in the many dinner parties that inevitably lead up to the main event! While the main focus will be on the food, setting a striking table will make the fare look even more enticing and ensure a happy atmosphere for your meal.

Look at ideas for a festive centrepiece, such as a candle set, floral pot, or tiny tree, and set crackers beside each place. You can find lots of eco-friendly crackers on the market now, so you can do your bit for the environment while maintaining beloved Christmas traditions. Elegantly folded napkins and personalised place names are pretty touches that will take the table to the next level.

Outdoor accessories

It might be cold outside, but the weather isn’t always frightful in winter. With the right combination of heaters, blankets, and lights, you can make your garden seating area an idyllic spot for festive evenings. We’d avoid putting anything on the roof if you want to keep things stylish, though!

Lighting is all-important in achieving the right feel. You can wrap trunks and branches with outdoor Christmas tree lights or hang festoon strings above your patio to make the space glitter like a magical Santa’s grotto. Lanterns can sit along pathways or dangle from canopies, and you can adorn walls with lights in seasonal shapes. Look for solar-powered or battery-powered lights to save the trouble and energy involved with organising wires and plugs!