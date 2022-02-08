words Alexa Wang

When a writer’s first draft is transformed into a published book that readers love, the book editor plays a crucial role, even if they’re not always given the credit they deserve. Editors are like the “covert backbone of the publishing industry” because they take raw manuscripts and turn them into really compelling stories that people love. Their role is much more than just checking grammar. A book editor is like a project manager, keeping an eye on all the different parts of making a book. This can include helping to develop the plot, refining characters, identifying the target audience, and even contributing to decisions about the book cover. The editor is a key player throughout the whole process, making sure all the elements come together to create a final product that’s well-put-together and makes an impact.

This key role has changed a lot recently. In the past, an editor was seen as someone who kept literary standards high, always with their trusty red pen in hand. But nowadays, publishing is a different ball game. You need to be dynamic and collaborative. Today’s editor is really into strategic thinking and often gets involved in things like marketing and developing the author’s brand. This evolution makes a career in editing both exciting and multifaceted. The traditional publisher is moving towards a more varied role, often getting involved in “every aspect of publishing, from marketing to design”. This means that anyone entering the field now has to be prepared for a role that is always changing, especially with the ongoing “digital revolution”. This means you need to be a bit of a whizz and able to think on your feet.

It’s interesting how often the mark of exceptional editing is actually invisible. As publishing professional Sarah Currin says, “If an editor does their job well, readers won’t even know there was a middle man”. This subtle yet significant impact means that anyone wanting to be an editor should really love the job and enjoy working with authors, rather than wanting to be recognised for their specific contributions. The reward is in turning a manuscript into something that connects the author’s vision to the reader’s experience.

Laying the Groundwork: Education and Formal Training

If you want to become a book editor, it’s usually a good idea to have a solid educational foundation. While there isn’t a specific degree that’s required, there are some academic routes that’ll help you develop the necessary skills and knowledge. It’s pretty common to start with a bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Communications, or Professional Writing, as they teach you to be a pro with words, think critically, and understand how to tell a story. As I said, most editors have a bachelor’s degree in a related field of study.

So, after you’ve got your general undergraduate degree, there are specialised publishing courses and certificate programmes that’ll give you more targeted training. Institutions like UC Berkeley Extension, New York University (NYU), UCLA Extension, and professional bodies such as ACES: The Society for Editing runs courses to help people who want to be editors learn real skills in different types of editing, get to grips with how the publishing industry works, and often includes important digital and business elements. These qualifications can really make your CV stand out, giving you a leg up against the competition. These courses often give you a good overall understanding of the industry, and can cover everything from copyediting and developmental editing to the business side of publishing.

If you’re thinking about getting more advanced qualifications, a Master’s degree in Publishing can be a really useful asset. A Master’s programme is a big investment of time and money, but it can give you a deeper understanding of the industry, lots of networking opportunities, and a clear advantage when it comes to getting a job. Some industry pros say that a Master’s in publishing is “significantly more valuable than an undergraduate degree” in the field, especially if the programme includes practical elements like internships and keeps up with current commercial and digital practices. There are all sorts of educational options out there, from regular degrees to specialised certificates and advanced Master’s programmes, so people can really tailor their education to fit their career goals and what they need at the time. There’s no one way to do it, so you can be flexible about how you learn.

Whatever kind of education you’ve had, the publishing industry is always changing, so you’ve got to be always learning. As tech moves forward, market trends change and new editing tools pop up, it’s important to keep up to date. So, if you’re thinking of becoming an editor, it’s a good idea to look for courses and programmes that show how up-to-date and relevant they are, especially ones that give you a good grounding in digital skills and business awareness. Even a well-respected institution’s curriculum might be a bit out of date, and not meet the current needs of the publishing industry. The Publishing Training Centre (PTC) offers loads of great resources to help editors keep up to date with all the latest changes. Also, the fact that internships are included in a lot of publishing courses shows that the industry is focused on getting things done in the real world. Knowing the theory is important, but to really know your stuff you also need to get out there and get your hands dirty. That’s why the link between studying and actually working as an editor is so important.

Honing Your Craft: Essential Skills for Editorial Success

A good book editor has a mix of technical skills and people skills. You’ll use these skills at different points in the process, and each stage needs you to focus on something different.

The Editor’s Toolkit: Crucial Hard Skills

Editing is a technical craft, and it involves several distinct but interconnected disciplines, each of which is vital to transforming a manuscript into a polished, publishable work.

Developmental Editing: This is a macro-level engagement with the manuscript, focusing on its fundamental architecture. Developmental editors work with authors to shape core elements such as plot, pacing, character development, overarching themes, and the narrative voice. Their role involves “problem solving, guiding the plot, sometimes adding or removing characters, and making the writing its very best”. This stage often occurs early in the writing process or after a first draft is complete, aiming to ensure the story is logical, engaging, and marketable. The developmental editor is often likened to a “diamond cutter, expertly shaping a rough diamond into a brilliant gem”.

As the final quality control step before a book goes to print or digital publication, proofreading involves a thorough check for any remaining mechanical errors, typesetting issues, or formatting inconsistencies. This stage demands “keen attention to detail” to catch any errors that may have slipped through previous editing rounds. Familiarity with Publishing Software: Proficiency in various software tools used in the editing and publishing workflow is also increasingly important.

Editors may eventually specialise in one or more of these areas, but it’s really beneficial to understand all the stages. This knowledge lets editors understand the whole journey of a manuscript and work better with authors and other publishing pros.

Beyond the Red Pen: Indispensable Soft Skills

Aside from the tech side of editing, there are a bunch of soft skills you need to get by in the publishing world and build good relationships with authors.

Communication: Exceptional communication abilities are paramount. Editors must “talk to people a lot,” whether it’s authors, literary agents, or internal colleagues in marketing and design. This includes the art of providing constructive feedback in a diplomatic and encouraging manner, which is vital for maintaining a positive author-editor dynamic.

The fact that these soft skills are becoming more and more important means that an editor’s ability to build strong working relationships and be an effective person can be just as important to a book’s success as their technical editing skills. A technical editor who’s really good at their job but finds it hard to talk to authors or work with them might not be as good as an editor who’s got great technical skills and can work well with people.

Gaining Traction: Building Early Career Experience

If you want to get a foot in the door in the competitive publishing industry, you need to be proactive about getting practical experience. If you’re interested in becoming an editor, there are a few options to consider. Each one has its own opportunities for developing your skills and meeting new people.

Internships: These are widely regarded as one of the most effective ways to gain real-world exposure to the publishing environment. Internships offer an “up-close and personal look into the life of an editor,” providing invaluable hands-on experience and the chance to forge crucial industry connections. Many publishing houses, including large ones like Penguin Random House, offer structured internship programs. These experiences can sometimes directly lead to full-time employment.

The fact that there are so many ways to gain experience shows that aspiring editors need to be resourceful and entrepreneurial in creating their own paths. With so much competition for entry-level positions these days, it’s important to be proactive in seeking out and creating opportunities, rather than just waiting for a clearly defined entry point to come along.

Conclusion

If you want to become a good book editor, there are a few things you need to do. First, you need to have the right qualifications, either through degrees or special training. You also need to have the right skills, both technical and personal. And you need to be proactive and not give up when things get tough. The path is one that demands dedication, a commitment to continuous learning in an ever-evolving industry, and an unwavering passion for the written word and the intricate, collaborative process of bringing books to life.

If you’re thinking of becoming an editor, it’s worth bearing in mind that it’s often a long-term commitment. You’ve got to be patient as you develop your skills and gain experience, you’ve got to persevere when you’re up against others, and you’ve got to be committed to your professional growth. But if you’re really dedicated, you’ll find the rewards are there. There’s nothing quite like the feeling you get from working closely with authors, helping them polish their ideas, and knowing that you’ve played a key part in connecting meaningful stories with readers who are really looking for something to read. The success of an editor depends on the success of the authors and books they work with, and this creates a close relationship where the editor’s main job is to help the writer reach their full potential. If you’re up for the challenges and rewards, then a career in book editing could be just the thing. It’s a really fulfilling job.