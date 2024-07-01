“Artists need some kind of stimulating experience a lot of times, which crystallizes when you sing about it or paint it or sculpt it. You literally mold the experience the way you want. It’s therapy.”

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu is a multifaceted creative force whose influence extends across music, film, and fashion. With five Grammy Awards and a career spanning over 25 years, she continues to challenge conventions and uplift Afrocentric and Black feminist values through her art.

From her groundbreaking debut Baduizm (1997) to her 2025 collaboration with Rapsody on 3:AM, Badu’s fusion of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has established her as one of music’s most distinctive voices. Beyond her discography, she has launched BaduWorldMarket.com, founded a livestreaming company, and in 2023 introduced her cannabis brand That Badu in partnership with Cookies. In 2024, she was honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

Tour Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Critically Acclaimed Album Mama’s Gun with Performances at Royal Albert Hall and More

Award-Winning Artist, Producer, and Cultural Innovator Brings Classics to Stages Across North America and Europe

Tickets On Sale 5 September 2025

London, UK, 2 September 2025 — Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and cultural icon Erykah Badu announces a spectacular celebration of the 25th anniversary of her revolutionary second studio album, Mama’s Gun, with The Return of Automatic Slim Tour: Erykah Badu Mama’s Gun ’25.

The highly anticipated tour kicks off 3 October 2025 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will span major venues across North America and Europe — including Royal Albert Hall in London, Zenith in Paris, and Santa Cecilia in Rome — through December 2025.

About the Album & Tour

Released in 2000, Mama’s Gun solidified Badu’s place as one of the most innovative and influential artists of her generation. With its blend of neo-soul, hip-hop, and jazz, and Badu’s distinctive vocals and socially conscious lyricism, the record earned critical acclaim and inspired countless artists who followed.

The 25th anniversary tour will feature reimagined arrangements of timeless classics such as Bag Lady, Didn’t Cha Know?, and Cleva, alongside selections from Badu’s extensive catalog. The show promises to be an unforgettable journey through her artistry, appealing to both new listeners and long-time fans.

Tour Dates (new European dates)

October 2025

Fri 3 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

Sat 4 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV

Fri 24 – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

Sat 25 – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

Sun 26 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

Wed 29 – Zenith – Paris, FR

Fri 31 – Polsat Plus Arena – Gdynia, PL

November 2025

Sun 2 – Polsat Plus Arena – Gdynia, PL

Tue 4 – Uber Eats Music Hall – Berlin, DE

Wed 5 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, DE

Fri 7 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT

Mon 10 – Santa Cecilia – Rome, IT

Wed 12 – The Hall – Zurich, CH

Sun 16 – Hard Rock at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Tue 18 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

Thu 20 – Fox Theater – Detroit, MI

Sat 22 – Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Sun 23 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA

Mon 24 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA

Fri 28 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

Sat 29 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

December 2025