5 Ethical Clothing Swaps for Sustainable Living

words Alexa Wang

In modern times, we’re all starting to feel pressed to make more sustainable decisions, both for the sake of the planet and our own wallets.

We might be making changes to our diets, transport choices, and other aspects of our lifestyle. But what about our shopping habits? We might be making an effort to buy less plastic, but most people are still indulging in fast fashion and other unsustainable clothing buying.

In this article, we’ll take a deeper dive into a few changes you can make to your wardrobe to live a more sustainable life.

Swap Fast Fashion for Ethically Made Pieces

Fast fashion is one of the biggest contributors to waste and landfill buildup on Earth. Trends that are discarded after only a few wears are detrimental not only to the environment but also to worker rights.

Opting for slower fashion and ethically made pieces can make a big difference. Everything from staple items like jeans and coats to accessories like hats and slippers can be purchased more mindfully and sustainably when you choose to buy from more ethical brands like Ambler.

Replace Synthetic Fabrics with Organic Cotton

Even the fabrics you choose to purchase can have an impact on your carbon footprint. While synthetic fabrics, like microfibre and polyester, might offer some benefits like durability and resistance to wrinkling, they also have a serious environmental impact.

Instead, choose fabrics like organic cotton and linen – natural fibres that have a lesser impact on your planet.

Swap New Clothes for Thrifted Items

In the end, purchasing more and more is still more, even if you’re choosing more sustainable purchases. An even better step is to avoid buying new clothing as far as possible, by thrifting items you might be on the hunt for.

If you’re looking for a new pair of jeans or an outfit for an event, you will easily be able to find a pre-loved but just as exciting new-to-you item from a thrift store. This is more sustainable and often far more affordable, too.

Replace Conventional Jeans with Sustainable Denim

Classic jeans are a staple in most people’s wardrobes, but denim can be harsh on the environment for several different reasons. It’s made with harsh chemicals, which can be bad for workers’ health, and the denim industry is also notorious for extremely high water usage.

Fortunately, there are companies out there dedicated to more sustainable denim made from organic cotton, using recycling practices, and creating safer environments for their employees.

Swap Leather Goods for Vegan Alternatives

We’ve all heard that we need to cut down on red meat because of the immense impact of animal agriculture on our planet. However, it’s important to recognise that this extends to our use of leather products, too.

Wherever possible, avoid purchasing leather goods like bags, wallets, and belts. In recent years, exceptional vegan leather alternatives have become more popular and accessible, making it simple and affordable to swap out these items for something more eco-friendly.