A groundbreaking celebration of one of fashion’s most influential figures is coming to London. The Gianni Versace Retrospective—the first and largest exhibition of its kind in the UK—opens at Arches London Bridge on 16 July 2025.

This landmark showcase will feature over 450 original pieces, including iconic looks worn by Princess Diana, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Elton John, Liz Hurley, George Michael, and many more. Many of these designs have never before been exhibited in the UK.

Gianni Versace was far more than a fashion designer—he was a trailblazing couturier whose fearless creativity and innovative spirit left an indelible mark on the fashion world. Known for his sculptural approach to design, he often worked directly on mannequins, treating fabric like clay to mold bold, body-conscious silhouettes that became his signature.

Versace was relentless in pushing the boundaries of fashion. He fused classical art with modern glamor, weaving rich historical motifs into daring, contemporary styles that felt both timeless and avant-garde. Never one to shy away from controversy, he transformed fashion into a platform for cultural commentary. His designs exploded with vivid colors, opulent fabrics, and provocative cuts—garments that demanded attention and celebrated unapologetic sensuality.

Many of his most iconic creations carried deep personal meaning. Perhaps none more so than the infamous safety pin dress worn by Elizabeth Hurley—a striking tribute to his seamstress mother. This blend of sentiment and shock value became a defining element of his aesthetic.

Versace also broke fashion’s traditional gender codes. He introduced masculine tailoring into womenswear and softened menswear with lavish embellishments, creating a style that celebrated both power and vulnerability. His work wasn’t just about clothing—it was about identity, expression, and liberation.