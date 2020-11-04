words Alexa Wang

The Algarve is no secret anymore. Its beaches, warm weather and relaxed vibe have drawn visitors for decades. But planning a trip that really hits the mark takes more than just booking a flight and hoping for the best. From knowing where to stay to deciding whether to rent or buy, here’s what to keep in mind when planning your Algarve escape.

Where to Stay

The region is dotted with towns that each offer something different. Families often gravitate towards Albufeira or Carvoeiro, while couples might prefer the quieter pace of Ferragudo or Tavira. But for those seeking space and privacy, holiday rentals in the Algarve have become the go-to option.

Rather than staying in packed hotels, more visitors are choosing villas or apartments in quieter areas, giving them the chance to live like a local while still being close to the coast. Whether you’re after a sea-view property or a countryside retreat, the range of short-term holiday rentals in Algarve, Portugal, is impressive.

Rental properties also tend to be well-equipped, especially in newer developments. Having access to your own kitchen, private pool, or garden often makes for a more relaxed and independent experience.

Vilamoura

Vilamoura is known as one of the Algarve’s most polished towns, built around a marina, golf courses and upscale restaurants, it offers a sense of community and calm. While it’s a great place to stay for a few weeks, many visitors find themselves considering longer-term options after spending time here.

If you’re thinking beyond the holiday, you’ll find that property services in Vilamoura cater well to international buyers, with a mix of resale homes, apartments, and new builds. There’s a well-established infrastructure for both rentals and purchases, making it an easy transition for those who fall in love with the area. If you’re looking to buy property in Vilamoura, it’s worth noting that properties here don’t stay on the market long, so it’s important to act fast – some agencies also double as property management businesses to ensure consistency throughout the process.

The town’s design makes it particularly attractive for people looking to split their time between Portugal and elsewhere. It’s modern but not soulless, and has all the basics covered, from healthcare to high-speed internet.

Lagos

Not everyone visits Portugal with the idea of staying for good, but it happens more often than you’d think. Lagos, located in the West Algarve, is well known for its walkable old town centre with close proximity to the beach.

Beyond the beaches, Lagos offers practical year-round living, with schools, supermarkets, and health services all within reach. If you’re starting to explore longer-term options, there are several homes for sale in Lagos, Portugal, that strike a balance between lifestyle and investment potential.

It’s also a good option for buyers who want to live somewhere lively, but not chaotic. Even in summer, Lagos rarely feels overcrowded compared to some central Algarve resorts.

Algarve vs. the Rest of the Med

Plenty of regions across southern Europe claim to offer the “perfect lifestyle”, but the Algarve stands out for a few reasons. English is widely spoken, the healthcare system is strong and property laws are generally clear and fair for international buyers.

When you combine that with direct flights, relatively low living costs and excellent weather, it’s not hard to understand the long-term appeal. Faro, the airport of the Algarve, boasts many direct flights to countries across the world, and some airlines have recently started operating new direct flights routes from and to the U.S..

Wrapping Up

A trip to the Algarve can be exactly what you want it to be, a one-off escape, a regular holiday base, or even the beginning of something bigger. With more flexible rental options and growing interest in property ownership, the region continues to welcome people looking for more than just sun and sea.