How Much Does It Cost to Go to Komodo Island?

words Al Woods

Located in the East Nusa Tenggara region of the Indonesian archipelago, Komodo island is one of the most popular locations to visit if you are after adventure.

It’s home to the Komodo monitor lizard- one of the last living giant lizards- and also known for its beautiful diving sites. Visiting this adventure island is not expensive despite its popularity as most people tend to believe.

Here are some estimates for the amounts you might spend on various activities and spots around the Komodo. Keep in mind that these are just estimates based on average fees across seasons. The amounts you pay may vary slightly depending on the season and other factors:

1. Komodo National Park

Almost the entire island of Komodo is part of the Komodo national park where the monitor lizards reside alongside other species. You will pay amounts in the range of $10 to $ 15 per person as entry fees for the national park. This is just a flat fee that is charged to visitors to help in the maintenance of the world-famous park. You may be required to pay additional fees for other activities and the park ranger.

In general, you should have at least $20 on you if you plan to visit the national park to take care of entry fees, tips, and other expenses as they come.

Note: Recent but unconfirmed developments regarding visiting Komodo island may see the amount you pay as a registered member skyrocket to $1000 per person. This is a bid by the local authorities and conservationists to protect the giant Komodo lizards that have been reducing in numbers over the years.

There are quite a number of the endangered lizards that are living in captivity abroad as a result of poaching. Of course, you can avoid paying the high fees and get to see the last living dragon lizards by visiting the island sooner rather than later.

2. Diving and Beach Access

As mentioned earlier, most visitors are always interested in diving in Komodo island aside from the dry land adventures available in the national park. The amounts you pay to go diving in the various diving spots in Komodo vary but expect to pay at least $5 per person. However, most divers tend to come as part of a liveaboard group where small payments such as these are already factored into the package.

There are several diving sites with plenty of coral reefs, marine life, and underwater rock formations to explore in and around Komodo island with Manta point, Castle Rock, Manta alley, and Batu Bolong being the most visited. Don’t worry about finding the right diving spots in Komodo as the cruise company or local tour company you are with will have a comprehensive itinerary with all the diving spots included.

3. Other Activities (Trekking, Snorkeling, Canoeing, Etc.)

There are plenty of activities to enjoy in and around Komodo island that may attract additional fees depending on the tour package you are on. Expect to pay at least $1 to a maximum of $5 for activities such as trekking/hiking, snorkeling, hiking, and canoeing in and around Komodo island. The fees are quite low for most of these activities and will mostly be included in a comprehensive tour package so you don’t have to worry about bargaining or converting currency. You can, however, have some cash on you for tips, souvenirs, and postcards.

4. Accommodation/ Hotel Fees

Most visitors to Komodo prefer to charter a boat or join a liveaboard party that takes them through the island and back to more established hospitality spots such as Bali. You don’t have to worry about booking a hotel on the dragon Island unless you have to. As far as costs go, hotels around the island charge between $30 to $100 per night depending on the room and hotel.

In total, visiting Komodo and getting to enjoy what is has to offer could cost around $400 to $800 depending on the season and expedition/tour company. The park is currently open to visitors so now might be the best time to visit before the $1000 membership program is confirmed!