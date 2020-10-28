5 Tips to Avoid Costly Water Damage to Your Home

No matter where you live, any homeowner can fall victim to water damage. It’s not just for coastal dwellers. Even those in drier climates will have to combat water damage at one point or another.

According to Ideal Development Concepts, water damage can occur due to a variety of reasons including broken or freezing pipes, severe weather, and roof leaks. Some causes of water damage are out of your control, but others can be effectively managed. When you fail to take action, water damage can result in mold and mildew growth, staining, and even structural degradation.

In this article, we offer 5 tips you can implement to avoid costly water damage in the first place.

1) Clean Your Gutters Regularly

A clogged gutter spells bad news for your home. Even a light rain can send cascades of water down the side of your home and inflict damage to its foundation and siding.

You should clean your gutters at least twice a year. Once in the spring and once in the fall should do the trick for most homeowners. However, you may have to clean them more regularly depending on the number of trees near your home and the climate in your area.

As you’re cleaning your gutters, don’t neglect the downspouts. Clear them of debris and point them away from your home. Unblocked downspouts will allow water to properly flow through.

You can opt to clean your gutters yourself with a leaf blower or specialized gutter cleaning tool. Or, you can hire a professional to get the job done if you don’t want to get up on a ladder.

2) Don’t Let Your Soil Get Too Dry

Make sure to run your sprinklers every so often or water your lawn by hand with a hose. If you let the soil around your home get too dry, it may shrink and dry out. A heavy downpour could cause the soil to expand, which will put unwanted pressure on your foundation walls.

The right watering schedule will differ from lawn to lawn. Consider your lawn’s soil type and your area’s climate so you don’t over- or under-water your grass.

3) Maintain Your Yard’s Trees & Vegetation

As much as a blooming landscape can liven up your yard, you should keep tabs on your vegetation’s growth. The roots of unruly trees may wrap around your pipes and cause them to break, which can inflict severe water damage on your property.

Keep the landscape around any utility pipes to a minimum. When possible, remove shrubs and trees that have grown out of control.

4) Find Out Where Your Water Main Is

If you are planning on being away from your home for a while, turn your water main valve off before you leave. If water isn’t going to your house when you don’t need it, you can eliminate the risk of leaky faucet damage.

You may have to do some searching because every home has its valve located somewhere different. It may be near your property line, outside your home, outside your house, or underground in a “pit.”

5) Investigate Leaks & Address Them Promptly

Don’t ignore signs of moisture damage like unpleasant odors, warped flooring, standing puddles, and peeling walls. When you postpone making the necessary repairs, you risk severe damage to your home’s interior and structure. Check your roof, faucets, and home appliances to ensure everything is in working order.

Most homeowner’s insurance policies should cover sudden and accidental water damage, so make sure you get the coverage you’re entitled to.

Taking the steps to prevent water damage is a lot cheaper than paying for the pricey repairs. Follow these tips to keep your home in tip-top condition!