Val Thorens is a destination that every ski enthusiast should have at the top of their list. This iconic ski town, located in the heart of the Tarentaise Valley in the French Alps, is situated at an altitude of 2,300 metres, making it the highest ski resort in Europe. Read on for all you need to know about planning your trip to Val Thorens.

Why Val Thorens is Special

Val Thorens is a special ski resort thanks to its remarkable conditions. As the highest ski resort in all of Europe, you will benefit from excellent snow reliability and a long ski season that stretches into early May. Val Thorens ski holidays are also suitable for all abilities, thanks to the diverse terrain and slopes for all levels. Additionally, you have easy access to the vast Three Valleys network, ensuring that you can always find a new challenge.

Planning Your Travel, Transfers, & Logistics

Another advantage of choosing Val Thorens is that it is easily accessible, especially compared to some European resorts. Geneva, Lyon, Chambéry, and Grenoble are all within a 2-3 hour transfer, while high-speed trains to Moutiers station are another option (you can then get a bus or private shuttle to complete the journey). If you plan to get a shuttle, be sure to book in advance, especially during peak season. You could also drive yourself for convenience and comfort.

Choosing Accommodation & Locating Yourself on the Mountain

Of course, accommodation is a hugely important decision on any ski trip. Val Thorens has a wide range of accommodation options, including ski-in/ski-out options that make it quick and easy to hit the slopes each day. There are many hotels and self-catered apartments as well as luxury chalets to choose from. Being close to the centre puts you in the heart of the action, or you could opt for somewhere lower down if you are seeking more peace and quiet. Be sure to consider your budget and priorities when choosing your accommodation.

Getting Around Slopes, Lessons, & Off-Snow Activities

Getting around Val Thorens is simple with the modern lift system that uses high-capacity funitels that link different areas. Beginners have easy-access nursery zones and magic carpet lifts, while there are plenty of wide blues for intermediates. The Cime Caron sector is ideal for advanced skiers as well as off-piste opportunities. There are also plenty of other off-snow options, including a zip line, ice driving, and tobogganing on one of the longest runs in Europe.

There is a reason why Val Thorens is such a beloved ski holiday destination. In addition to its superb ski conditions, thanks to its lofty height, Val Thorens has terrain for all abilities, it is easy to get around, and the lively atmosphere ensures that there is never a dull moment here.