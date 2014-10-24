5 Best Spots to Rent a Villa in Mexico

words Al Woods

Glorious beaches, food, and cultural festivities are a few of the things that make Mexico a special place. There’s plenty to see and do there that you’ll want to spend some time in the country to take it all in. What better place to stay in than one of their luxury villas?

Villa rentals are among the best options for families or groups on a luxury vacation in Mexico. They are private and may even be more convenient than most hotels. Living in a villa also makes you feel more like one of the locals, amping up the whole experience.

Ready to find your next home away from home? Check out our list of the best spots to rent a villa in Mexico and some excellent tips for finding the best rentals.

Punta Mita

If you’re looking for a place to relax, Punta Mita is a great option. The stunning view entices peace and tranquillity, helping you slip into vacation mode. Even Bill Gates recognized its beauty and invested in the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita.

The Resort is one of two of the luxury hotel brands in the area. The Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita has the perfect villas for people traveling in groups of two or more. Click here to see the gorgeous luxury rental villas the resort has to offer.

Puerto Vallarta

Food lovers will love renting a villa in Puerto Vallarta. Offering traditional and gourmet cuisine, Puerto Vallarta is a gastronomy adventure. It hosts gastronomic festivals such as the International Gourmet Festival at the year’s end.

However delicious it may be, food isn’t all that’s there to love about Puerto Vallarta. There are beaches located in front of its hotels and resorts, all clean, safe, and comfortable. The private atmosphere and surrounding flora make them an ideal place to visit with family or friends.

Riviera Maya

The Mayan Riviera offers a Caribbean coastline experience. With relaxing waters, white-sand beaches, and archaeological sites, it’s a good spot for exploring your adventurous side. Besides the natural attractions, there are fun underwater activities like diving and snorkeling.

One of the common attractions in Riviera Maya is the many cenotes. They’re the perfect mix of adventure and relaxing. If you’re not so adventurous, you can always disconnect through yoga sessions on the beach or a visit to the spa.

Cancun

Cancun offers a dreamlike experience with soft coral sands and the surrounding sea. It has an archaeological appeal, taking you back to the Mayan civilization with its mystical ruins and the Xcaret, an eco-archaeological park. Tourists of all ages are sure to enjoy Cancun, so you can visit with your whole family and all enjoy it.

One of the fantastic attractions in Cancun is the snorkel tour of the Underwater Museum of Art. The museum is one of the largest underwater displays with 500+ lifesize statues. It’s a sight and experience you definitely won’t want to miss.

San Miguel de Allende

The aesthetically pleasing San Miguel de Allende is an excellent destination for art enthusiasts. The city’s history and culture are evident in its beautiful buildings like the San Miguel Arcangel Parish. Thanks to its temperate climate, visitors can enjoy the city’s display of art, music, and literature all year round.

There aren’t a lot of villas in this location, but the few available ones are as charming as the city. During your stay, you can enjoy walking through the cobbled streets in the market and marvel at all the exquisite architecture. If you love souvenirs, there are lots of local crafts you can buy made of metals, blown glass, and papier-mache.

Tips for Renting a Villa

Finding the right spot to rent a villa is the first step to ensuring you have an excellent rental experience. That means doing extensive research on destinations such as the ones listed above. Talking to a specialist who knows both the place and the villas you’re considering is a good start.

Another thing that can help you decide on a location is searching for a place that offers activities that interest you. For example, if you’re all about adventure, renting a villa in Riviera Maya is a natural choice.

Conclusion

There are a lot of options available for anyone looking to rent a villa in Mexico. Your budget and the kind of holiday you want to have usually dictate where you end up. Regardless, you’ll never be short on rental options.

The five spots mentioned in this article are only a few of what Mexico has to offer. While each of them is a great option, they have unique characteristics that set them apart from each other. You can find more rental villa locations through a quick online search and choose one that best matches your dream vacation location.

