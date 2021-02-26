Embrace Your Wild Side on a Norwegian Adventure

words Al Woods

Calling all lovers of adventure and wildlife enthusiasts alike! With the hope of leisure travel reopening soon, there is a good chance many people have a travel itch just waiting to be scratched. The big question is, where should you pick for your first travel destination of the new year?

For anyone looking for the most epic choice for a travel option, a Spitsbergen cruise is the perfect way to take what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime. Now bundle up and get ready to find out why a Norwegian wildlife adventure is the vacation you’ve been waiting for!

Voyage to the “Wildlife Capital of the Arctic”

Also known as “the land of the midnight sun”, the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen is the most stunning location to take part in an unforgettable wildlife adventure. After four months of darkness the sun returns to the largest island of the Svalbard archipelago during the month of April, and the days lengthen until June when the sun never sets.

In other words, travelers can maximize their Arctic escapade by visiting Spitsbergen from May to August when the constant sunshine provides around the clock natural lighting. This is also the time of year when sightings of the iconic polar bears are most common, because they are known to follow the pack ice on the hunt for their next meal.

Take a Walk on the Wild Side in Spitsbergen

With polar bears being the largest of the bear species, visitors should always make sure to observe from a safe distance! Believe it or not, female polar bears typically weigh anywhere from 330 to 770 pounds, while male polar bears generally weigh anywhere from a whopping 660 to 1,540 pounds.

While enjoying 24-hour sunshine in a polar bear paradise is already an experience in itself, just imagine the amazing photo taking opportunities there will be with all that natural lighting! One thing is for sure, plenty of camera film is a must to capture the majestic polar bears in their nature habitat, as well as other amazing Arctic wildlife, such as:

Arctic foxes

Svalbard reindeer

Muskoxen

Caribou

Seals

Walruses

Whales

Spitsbergen may be well known for its polar bear population, but the island and its waters are certainly home to an abundance of rich wildlife diversity. There is also a copious amount of approximately 30 different species of seabirds that are known to breed in Spitsbergen, such as:

Arctic skua

Pomarine skua

Long tailed skua

Northern fulmar

Puffins

Purple sandpiper

The only problem to face on this polar wildlife adventure is not knowing where to point your camera!

Points of Interest in Spitsbergen

There is no shortage of breathtaking locations around Spitsbergen, but travelers won’t want to miss out on these must-see spots:

Alkefjellet – towering basalt cliffs home to approximately 60,000 Brünnich’s guillemots

Northwest Spitsbergen National Park – home to the Troll and Jotun hot springs

Now all that’s left to do is decide when you want to embrace your wild side on a Norwegian cruising adventure in stunning Spitsbergen.