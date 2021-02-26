Useful Tips for Designing Your Patio

words Alexa Wang

There are plenty of considerations when you’re designing your perfect garden patio. Just like your home’s interiors, patios benefit from once-in-a-while spruce-ups, new furniture accessories, and a new furniture pattern. Thanks to their long-term value, patios have now gained widespread popularity among many homeowners.

A deck can add value and comfort to your home: from cooking stations to entertaining areas to spaces designed for relaxing. Whether you’re looking to create your patio with brick, pavers, or concrete, there’s always something for you. First, you will need to think about how you intend to use your outdoor space. You will also need to factor in the costs, comfortable furniture, and the list goes on. However, help is on the way for any newbie gardener looking to renew their outdoor space. Here are some expert tips to help you get started.

1. Think About Built-In Features

Perhaps you want a built-in fountain, or maybe you want a fire pit on your patio, these are things you’ll need to consider when designing your deck. Fountains require plenty of maintenance, and you may not have time to do that. Additionally, you also need to consider specialized patio installation services if you’ll be adding such extra accessories. If you are using your patio all-year-long, you may need to consider adding a seating wall along your patio’s exterior. This is a less formal approach to seating and takes furniture kept away for the winter. Also, it encourages you to walk out and relax while enjoying the space.

2. Privacy and Positioning

You don’t want to design a patio that will ruin your privacy when you’re having some quality time with your loved one or family. When planning, think about the best position you will want your patio to be stationed in. Where do the sun rays hit in your garden when you’re most likely to use your patio? Additionally, think about how you can take advantage of any views you have. You can also create a personal retreat space so you can enjoy the view of your garden without being overlooked.

3. Consider Wind Patterns

You will need to note the wind direction hitting your garden and the time of the day. Some areas might be calm in the morning but will have a moderate evening breeze. You don’t want to build a fire pit section and have the seating be downwind. Additionally, the last thing you want is a lovely outdoor dining area in the middle of a wind zone. This also where the layout comes into play. When designing a patio, use the same imagination as creating the floor layout of a new house. Your deck should have an open and functional connection similar to the interior of the house.

4. Your Plant Selection Matters

Even an active gardener requires a place to relax. When selecting greenery, go for easy-care plants in and around your patio for a low-maintenance area. Many home improvement experts recommend going for nice and rounded shrubs that grow less than 4 inches a year. This includes plants like agaves, boxwoods, and aloes, although this also depends on climatic conditions in your area. You should understand that some plants are high attraction zones for bees and other pollinators. Avoid having such plants in the middle of your dining area. You can consult a local gardener if you’re not sure about which plants to choose.

5. Outdoor Lighting Ideas

Make sure you can continue enjoying your patio even after sunset with the best exterior lighting. You can use string lights, which can be arranged across a covered patio to help liven up the outdoor area after dark. Remember to attach the lights permanently and securely, so they stay up throughout the year.

6. Create a Comfortable Outdoor Space

Design a space where you can share a quiet conversation with friends or kick back with an excellent book. To design an all-round patio, you only need some cosy chairs and a table for resting food, drinks, or books. You can arrange these furniture pieces in a lushly planted garden and add a water fountain for enhanced beauty.

7. Attention to Detail

Plantation, hardscapes, and garden accessories have their visual details – from different shapes and forms to a blend of colours and textures. Think about how these details can be fused to contrast and complement each other. This will help you create an appealing and captivating outdoor space.

Finally, remember to factor in your budget. Understanding what you want to spend and tracking your purchases is a vital part of the planning process. You will need to work with a professional landscaper and home improvement designer to set a reasonable budget. Having a set budget at the start of your project will eliminate any overspending.