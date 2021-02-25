Fun Ways To Enjoy Music This Week

words Al Woods

Image

Music is a huge part of our lives and runs through the very veins of our existence. From songs on the radio to soundtracks on movies – music has a huge impact on our perception of the world around us.

Today we want to talk about some of the simple ways that you can enjoy music this week and get the most of of it. Music is an experience and an art form and there are some great ways to enjoy out for all its glory.

Join in a singalong

If you love movies such as Mamma Mia or Bohemian Rhapsody- one way to enjoy music this week is to turn on the singalong version of the movie and have your own mini karaoke night at home. This can be a fun way to spend time with your family and will also allow you to sing and release any built up tension from the week.

Turn up the bass

One of the best ways to enjoy a bass heavy song is to get in the car, turn up the bass settings on your stereo, and drive along a country road. The experience of bass is one that will send shivers down your spine and wake up your body, and it is an experience that should definitely be felt. Try having a drive this week with some of your best songs and enjoy percussion for all it is worth.

Sit back and close your eyes

Music is something that we hear, and our ears are one of the five senses we have to experience the world. As you may be aware, when you shut off one of your senses; the others are often heightened and this is why closing your eyes and sitting back somewhere soft can allow you to experience music in a whole new way. You’ll notice inflections and melodies you never did before and the music will really penetrate your own body. Listening to your favourite songs this way is a brilliant way to appreciate them fully for what they are.

Use a streaming service

Music can be found in many different places, and streaming services such as Twitch Music will allow you to access music you may never have heard before. Take on the opportunity this week to open up a streaming service near discover some new music that you just might fall in love with.

Play an instrument

One of the best ways to experience music is to play it yourself. Consider picking up a guitar or sitting in front of a piano this week and start playing your own music. This will feel amazing and it will allow you to be creative as well as learn a fun new skill.

Write your own song

Once you start playing an instrument consider taking this a step further and write your own melody or song. Writing music can be fun because there are no rules and you can simply go with the flow and write what feels right for you. Have fun with this and experience music in the most amazing way.