Borrtex announces his new piano solo album titled Harmony

words Al Woods

Daniel Bordovsky, known by his artist name Borrtex, presents his new piano solo record titled Harmony. Publishing his own work in different kinds of instrumental genres – from neoclassical to film soundtracks, Borrtex has built a steady reputation for his unique and intimate artistic approach.

Harmony features twelve piano compositions, creating a complex form resonating as a palette of harmonious balance. Striking keys including repetitive patterns and pulses typical for the minimalist genre, are later replaced by calmer themes, culminating in acoustically tuned piano solo ballads in the second half of the album.

,,This solo record is very special to me, most of the ideas came down pretty unexpectedly while I was improvising on my new custom built acoustic upright piano. The creative process felt very enriching and liberating as there was no intention whatsoever, I was just enjoying the music and it all happened very naturally to me, which I find really inspiring. I truly do believe that my work is going to bring value to other people and hopefully they will enjoy it as well.” – Borrtex

Since the age of six, Borrtex started attending piano classes on a regular basis. In 2017 he started publishing his own work as an independent artist. A trip to Los Angeles later that year solidified Borrtex’s commitment to instrumental composition, after meeting with world wide known film composers like James Newton Howard, Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer.

Since those early days, Borrtex has now racked up more than 100,000,000 streams on some of the world’s biggest streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. His songs have been featured in over 3,000 international projects including the titles of Netflix, HBO and Showtime. Daniel’s work appeared also in commercial advertisements for some of the most esteemed global brands.

These strongly characteristic musical ideas of this young aspiring artist introduce a whole new perspective on the present neoclassical culture. Harmony solidifies a growing reputation for brilliance, featuring twelve piano pieces which showcase the versatility of the artist and provide a window into both the creative inspiration and forward-thinking ideas of the performer to watch.

The album is coming out on 20th of December. Album release date: 12/20/2020 Label: Borrtex Productions CAT NO: LP76580 Distribution: Routenote Limited