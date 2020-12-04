Why a VPN is Good for Business Purposes

words Al Woods

Many people use a VPN to navigate the internet safely these days. Most large companies also use a VPN, so that their employees can connect securely to the servers. With all the security issues lurking online, all businesses should install a VPN on their employees’ computers, whether they work at the office or from home. Here are a few reasons why.

Protection through Data Encryption

The easy answer to the question: “Why should businesses have all their employees use a VPN?” is that it can help their network to remain safe and secure since it (a business vpn) encrypts company data. That means all communications coming out or going out from the server, and/or the employees’ PCs, cannot be intercepted by a third party who could use it to acquire personal information. That could enable them to enter the network and steal information.

If an employee uses a computer without a VPN, many persons and groups can have access to his sensitive information. When they connect to the servers of their employer, it means that it also becomes vulnerable, since this connection is not encrypted. At the very least, it enables internet providers and intelligence agencies to access the exchange of information. It is also easy for any hackers to do so as well.

Various VPN Benefits for Businesses

When someone roams the internet, his IP address leaves traces behind. This is how hackers and other individuals can have access to their information. The VPN acts like a barrier of protection, keeping that person from being hacked or tracked. If that were to happen, sensitive information might leak and could be used to steal from the company (information, sensitive data, personal files, etc.). In fact, the IP address that is used, can lead to personal information from an individual and business alike. For example, bank accounts and medical records can be identified and stolen.

Since it might be impossible to reach a company’s server from another country, using the IP address of the location where the employee is, a VPN can also help companies who have employees traveling to reach their network. By connecting to the server through the company’s VPN network, the employee will be recognized as if he was in the same country, and will be allowed inside.

Choosing the right VPN service for a company is even more important than for an individual. In fact, to remain safe, it needs to install it on its employees’ computers and ask them to keep them on at all time, if it is to keep its information secured.