The best defense is a good offense

There have been about 8,854 data breaches from the beginning of 2015 to 2018, and these are only those that were recorded or caught. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the cybercrimes, and the stakes are continuing to increase because many businesses are falling prey to cybercrimes and losing not just money, but crucial data.

The State of Cyberattacks

According to a Clark School study, there is an attack every 39 seconds, which usually centers on using people’s common usernames and easy-to-guess passwords to steal access. Cyber crimes encompass a variety of different techniques, such as phishing, malware, ransomware, and social advertisements.

What Are We Doing About Them?

There are many ways to protect your business from threats. Here are a few strategies to deal with cyberattacks:

Make your employees aware – Having your own company already puts you at risk for being hacked. You might have the best security, but your employees pose a risk for a security breach. Your employees should be made aware of how cyberattacks develop and how they can prevent attacks from stealing their information.

Evaluate your partners – In 2014, Home Depot experienced a data breach where hackers stole about 56 million people’s credit card information. Hackers stole this data from a third party. Often, customers and suppliers are given access to critical or sensitive data that can be misused or stolen. It would help if you were wary of whom you share data with and how they handle their security.

Update your security software – Regardless of what you may have, such as anti-virus, anti-malware, or firewalls, you should keep updating them regularly to keep up with the latest attacks, errors, and bugs.

Cutting Edge Defenses

Since cyberattacks are becoming more complex and sophisticated, you need more complex defense methods to deal with them, including proactive measures that handle the threat directly. You can try a few strategies, such as:

Endpoint security – software like this is used for protecting the network that is shared by you and your organization. Universal protection platforms make it easy to locate and eliminate possible threats that are faced on the same platform. This is much better than every user having their own network with individual risks.

Combining traditional and modern technology – Although many people feel like security tools like anti-malware or anti-virus software are ineffective, it is a good idea to continue to use them but also apply newer technology such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to protect your company from new threats as well as any future ones.

Threat hunting – This solution is undertaken by cybersecurity professionals who scan through a shared network for every possible risk. Many risks get past security software and invade your device. Try threat hunting software proactively searches, prevents, and eliminates any advanced threats that bypass your security system.

Prevention Is the Best Thing You Can Do for Your Business

In the event of a cyberattack, you can resort to a high-success method to get back on track, but having a strong security system can help you perform vulnerability tests and prevent serious attacks.