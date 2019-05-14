Best Gaming Mice To Help You Improve Your Gaming Skill During This Virus Season

words Al Woods

A gaming mouse is a must-have, especially right now. You need a top gaming mouse to game and de-stress during this virus season. If you’re into gaming, a good mouse is something necessary to be good. If you’re not good chances are you won’t be having fun. And the point of playing video games is exactly that, to have fun.

While a good keyboard isn’t required in all cases, because all keyboards are the same, a mouse is a completely different story. A precise mouse, and of quality and customizable for your preference is a blessing. Most gamers understand that, and know that a mouse makes a world of a difference. Due to the virus that is taking over at the moment, you’re probably playing a lot of video games. So here are some mice you might be interested in if you’re looking to buy a mouse of quality.

Razer Deathadder Elite

One of the best eSports mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite. The design of this mouse is well thought out. Starting with the left side of the mouse, where you get a pair of thumb buttons, and a thumb grip. The thumb buttons are quite large, but that makes them easy to find and press while you’re in a heated battle. Your thumb will be on the thumb grip, it is quite small, but you will not have any problems with fitting your thumb comfortably on it, because it still has more than enough space. The rubber grip does its job well with not letting your thumb slide around, even when you start sweating.

That type of stuff does happen on some mice when you’re playing for a longer period. The left side does make a slight inward curve as well. That improves the comfort of the grip and the thumb buttons. On the right side, you get a bit larger outward curve and a larger rubber grip. The braided fiber cable is 2.13m which gives you a lot of room for wiring. The left and right mouse buttons have a bit of a curve to them. Both are perfectly shaped to fit your fingers. Razer used their mechanical mouse switches to give you an incredibly fast response. It comes with a whopping DPI of 16,000. It uses an optical sensor. The interface is USB, just like any other mouse. It comes with a total of six buttons, and it’s the top contender for the best gaming mouse sensor available. A smart buy.

Razer Naga Trinity

The Naga Trinity is surely a mouse for your every gaming need. It’s essentially a 3 in 1 mouse. Razer combined three of their mice to produce the Trinity. Its thumb panel is customizable. The first thumb panel comes from the standard Naga, that has 12 buttons on the thumb panel, and nothing else. The second is from the Naga Hex, which has 7 buttons placed in a circle, with a rubber thumb grip in the middle.

And last but not least, the third thumb panel is from the Deathadder, which has normal two buttons. The modular side panels make this work. It also allows you to change them right on the spot, and the process is very easy to do. The design is similar to previous Naga’s, but with a larger body that is focused on larger hands. If you have smaller hands, you can still use it but it may not be as comfortable. It’s made out of premium plastic with an all-black design, and a matt like finish. It is a bit on the heavier side, weighing in at 120g.

As the name states, the Trinity will compliment any type of game you would want to play. With the 12 button module, it suits MMO style games the best, or if you just want to have as many options as possible. But this does also mean that your fingers will always be on top of those buttons. Secondly, the Naga Hex style module, it comes with the 7 circular buttons, and the grip in the middle comes in handy.

If you’re not used to it you may press some of the buttons, but if you’re used to it, it does have it’s upsides. And, the Deathadder module which I talked about above, is the most simple out of the three, and if you don’t need a lot of buttons for a certain game, it provides an amazing amount of grip and control. DPI is 16,000, and an optical sensor. If you’re unsure about what games you’ll be playing, or you have a large pool of games, this is the mouse for you.

Razer Viper Ultimate (wireless)

And the icing on the cake, the Viper Ultimate. I think it’s safe to say that it’s the best wireless gaming mouse on the market. The design is sleek, and nothing has changed from the wired version. It looks very cool, and I like its design most out of these three. It comes with a charging dock, that is essentially a tower for it to sit and charge on. It’s an elegant way for a wireless mouse to charge, without a question.

A lot of pro players have been seen using this, and from what I’ve heard they all love it. It’s not only very good, but very practical as well. No wiring issues are to be had with it. It comes with 20,000 DPI and two sensors. The addition of a focus sensor plus an optical sensor is a new addition. It makes this mouse one of the most precise mice on the market, and that’s why it’s very good for gaming. It’s easy to live with and very good. Personally, I’d buy this one if I was in the need for a good gaming mouse, and I’d do it in a heartbeat.

There we are, these are best value gaming mice from Razer. It’s an investment that will pay off. Particularly with the current situation in the world.