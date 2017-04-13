Common mistakes made when styling your hair – and how to fix them

words Alexa Wang

Nothing is as good as having a great hair day and knowing it. Healthy and shiny hair can help you style any outfit, and just look great in it. Whether you have straight or curly, short or long, dry or frizzy hair, maintaining it and taking care of it isn’t an easy job. In fact, many of us are probably making tons of mistakes every day when it comes to our hair and does not even know it.

To help you take better care of your hair, we compiled 7 common mistakes that you could be doing to your hair with their quick solutions to help you fix them!

Mistake Number 1: You are Using the Wrong Hair Products

You might be using the wrong hair products such as wrong shampoo or conditioners for your hair type that might cause more harm than good, which can leave you with dry and unhealthy hair.

Solution: You will have to first define the pH balance of your hair and your scalp type and choose a shampoo and conditioner that would be suitable. If you have either an oily or dry scalp, pick shampoo and conditioner types that are specifically targeted for that type of hair. If your scalp isn’t excessively oily or dry, you can pick from other shampoo choices, which include nourishing shampoos, color-safe, and sulfate-free shampoos, moisturizing shampoos, and shampoos for frizzy hair. However, sulfate-free shampoos are considered to be the least damaging and recommended by experts for all hair types.

Mistake Number 2: You are Drying Your Hair Under a Towel for a Long Time

If you wrap up your wet hair in a towel for a long time, then you don’t know that this is a mistake. This hair-drying method causes friction on the wet hair and damages the strands causing breakage.

Solution: In order to protect your hair, the best way would be to air-dry it. You can use a microfiber towel or a clean old t-shirt to pat dry it and then leave it on for only 10 minutes.

Mistake Number 3: You are Misusing the Heating Tools

Although having our own styling tools at home is very convenient, inadequate information on the best hair tools, such as a blow dryer, straightener, or an iron curler, and the correct ways to handle and use them will not only damage our hair but can sometimes cause injuries and burns.

Solution: Knowing the best types of heating tools and how to properly handle them at home is essential in order to avoid damages to your hair. Sometimes mishandling our heating tools can end up in painful burns from curling irons and metal or ceramic straighteners. However, if you ever face such an accident, treating this burn right away is of the utmost importance in order to avoid permanent scars on or near your face. You can also avoid those burns by wearing protective gloves and trying not to bring the heating tool too close to your face or neck.

Mistake Number 4: You are Not Using a Heat Protectant

You are probably skipping this part and not applying a heat protectant cream or spray before you start using any hot tools, including blow dryers, straighteners, or curling irons. Skipping this step can damage your strands and hair causing split ends and burns.

Solution: Apply a thermal protectant such as a spray before you start using any hair styling tools. Using a good heat protectant will prevent damage, calm frizzy hair, and block out humidity. Divide your hair into sections and start applying it from mid-shaft to the ends.

Mistake Number 5: You are Using Too Much Heat

One common mistake is using higher temperatures on your hair, which can cause extensive damage and make your hair more dehydrated and brittle.

Solution: The lower the temperature, the better. But as a general rule, adjust your heat temperature between 300-325 for thin hair and 325-350 for thicker hair. If you have super thick hair, you can turn the heat up. However, try to lower the temperature as much as possible.

Mistake number 6: You are Straightening Over-processed Hair

If your hair is over-processed from chemical treatments or straighteners, then you are literally killing it by continuing to straighten it or using heating tools.

Solution: Restore your hair first through conditioning treatments and a heat-free break. Refrain from using any further chemical treatments or heating tools until it is restored to its healthy condition.

Your hair is one of the most important things you should be looking after; it is one of your keys to self-care and self-love. Whatever your hair type is, make sure to avoid those common mistakes and understand how to better take care of it and you’ll end up with beautiful healthy-looking hair.