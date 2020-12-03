How to Establish Your Career as a Beauty Expert

words Alexa Wang

Knowing a thing or two about makeup and all kinds of beauty regimen isn’t something you should keep to yourself. Did you know that you can establish a lucrative career out of it, especially with the advent of the social media boom?

If you’re interested in becoming a legitimate beauty expert, then read on to find out how you can start a career in the beauty industry today.

Start a Beauty Vlog

Many established and celebrated beauty experts often start with a beauty vlog to establish their brand and reputation. You all know who they are! So if you’re not camera shy, and have a good phone, camera, and mic setup at home, you can start your beauty expert career by reviewing different trending skincare routines or by basically making any kind of beauty-related content that will catapult you into success.

You just need to have the creativity and the sass to compete with existing beauty vloggers and you’re good to go! Plus, you may want to brush up on tips on how to actually become a vlogger.

Get a Cosmetology License

If you already have a vlog or you’d rather go pro from the get-go, then I suggest you get licensed in the various aspects of the beauty industry. Fortunately for you, this isn’t really a hard thing to do nowadays, since you can obtain and renew your cosmetology license online every two years. This means you can be a licensed beauty expert for hairstyling, skincare, and even manicure and pedicure with this license. A social media following is good, but a certification definitely ups your credibility scale significantly!

Start a Small, Exclusive Business

It might be tempting to start a whole beauty empire after getting a wide reach on social media or becoming a licensed beauty practitioner. But you have to start small. Offer your services to your closest friends and see if they like it. They can give you cold harsh comments, but these comments are necessary to improve on your job.

They’re, of course, what we call constructive criticisms. After that, you can slowly cast a wider net when it comes to taking in clients. Do it yourself first, be a one-woman team of beauty experts and perfect your system before hiring anybody else.

Besides, the pandemic has made us a bit picky about who gets too close, so choose your clients wisely. That in itself is a good marketing strategy too, if you’re banking on the exclusive feel of your brand.

Invest in Digital Marketing

To establish any career in this day and age, it’s obvious that you need to invest in online marketing campaigns. Again, work your way up slowly. Start with getting a domain name and launching your site. Get an email list of clients and potential partners you can talk to for collaborative work, and get on social media! This ensures you will have an audience and that your reach will grow day by day. If you aren’t really knowledgeable about this aspect of the biz, then hire a professional to do the work for you.

Partner With Reputable Brands

You may want to build your own brand at some point, but if you’re just starting out, partnering with brands you trust will go well with your career as a beauty expert. Just be sure to do your due diligence when choosing which company you will support because it may affect your reputation and personal branding. You don’t want to be caught up in a controversy that was never something you did in the first place.

Final Thoughts

Starting out your career in the beauty industry will be difficult. But trust the process and enjoy your adventure because you won’t be successful overnight. Try to document your progress and you’ll be surprised just how far you’ve come after a year or two. Just keep at it if you truly want it. Remember, good things come to those who wait.