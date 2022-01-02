With the audience gathered expectantly against the barrier, chatting calmly among themselves, the lights turned blue. The stage remained very dark as Hang Massive emerged, almost as if rising from the darkness of the sea.

Two men and a woman stood on stage, the woman in the centre, and all of them standing still for several minutes beneath these underwater-like lights while a male, guttural, shamanic voice echoed in the background. Alisha in charge of the electronics, while Danny Cudd and Markus Offbeat played the steel pans and drums.

The crowd waited in silence, immersed in this magical moment. Throughout the performance, the lighting was a protagonist in its own right. Their faces remained bathed in darkness for most of the show, only becoming clearly visible during the moments when they addressed the audience.

Hang Massive offered a spectacle of meditative techno, an invitation to gather and celebrate human connection away from the shop window of the internet and AI. It was a moment of unity between souls vibrating together through music, fire, earth….the elements of nature. A couple of times they stopped to speak to the audience with intensity and sincerity, thanking everyone for being there, for their presence, and for making it possible for them to make a living doing what they love most. It was a celebration wrapped in an aura of magic and peace, understanding and togetherness.

Beams of light travelled in every direction: pink moments, blue moments, golden moments, a starry night, a dark night illuminated by red lights rising from the earth, almost infernal. The figure of the woman in the middle of the stage, operating her equipment with her arms extended on either side, offered a theatrical and majestic vision.

Markanyeda, who performed as a support act, was invited onto the stage to sing “Into the Fire” and the space bathed in red lights. He definitely brought the lyrics into a dance night. Full of spirituality and reggae roots, he delivered a very special appearance in the middle of the set. People cheered his arrival, dancing and moving, brushing against one another in this cosmos of creation, filled with stars and soft strobes of light.

Moments of calm and furious spatial techno came and went throughout the concert like waves in the ocean, beats and heartbeats. They gave a special mention to the song “Iranian Trees”, explaining that Iran is the country with the highest number of steel pans in the world.

They seemed to live through gratitude, dancing around the stage and vibing with their own creation, thanking all of us for our presence and for bringing the energy one more time. The show ended as it began, with all three standing completely still, their hands raised together towards the sky, showing love and gratitude while that guttural, shamanic sound continued until the lights finally went out.

What a fantastic and peaceful journey to reconnect with our roots and our ancient heartbeats.

words MaiTane Hermosa