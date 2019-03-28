According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in June 2025, about a quarter of American adults (23%) say they worry a lot that they or someone close to them could be deported.

There are several reasons why an immigrant can be deported. Usually, it is either they broke a certain immigration or criminal law, or, the most common, overstaying a visa, entering the country illegally, having criminal convictions, or failing to follow their visa conditions.

With the country on the hunt for unauthorized migrants in the United States, it is normal to worry if you or a loved one are at risk of being deported. An immigration lawyer can help secure your status. But, can a lawyer stop deportation? Let’s find out!

Understanding Deportation and Its Consequences

When you face the threat of deportation, you must recognize the grave consequences that await you. Being deported can instantly separate you from your family and most probably your community.

There is a threat of losing a job, place to live, health insurance, and ability to pay your bills. Deported individuals receive a removal order that will make it difficult to return to the country for a while, or may never return at all.

This situation causes emotional distress, as you and your loved ones will experience months filled with uncertainty and fear. Immigration attorney Steven Thomas Meier says anyone facing immigration issues needs to work their way through the bureaucratic maze and a tidal wave of paperwork to get anything done.

Hiring the right lawyer means you will have someone by your side who can guide you through the process and exhaust all options so you can stay in the country legally.

The Role of an Immigration Lawyer

Dealing with immigration law can be quite a challenge, especially if you are facing removal, but a trusted immigration lawyer can help you through this tough process. Your lawyer knows how the law works and he or she can help you figure out your best options.

Based on your specific situation, the lawyer will look at the different ways you can fight immigration and let you know what will happen if you choose one over another.

Your lawyer will file and submit all required paperwork on your behalf and ensure all the legal requirements are met. Your attorney will also appear in court and advocate for your rights and interests, providing that level of reassurance that you have a competent partner to accompany you through the scary processes of immigration.

Legal Options to Combat Deportation

A lot of people are scared of being deported, but there are a few legal ways to fight it. You might want to ask for asylum if you think you will be persecuted in your home country.

Cancellation of removal is another option. This stops departure if you have been in the U.S. for a certain amount of time and meet certain requirements. You could also pursue an adjustment of status to gain lawful permanent residence.

Such adjustment of status might be requested as part of a family-based sponsorship if you have a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident relative. Likewise, you may try seeking a waiver of some violations. From an immigration lawyer’s perspective, the travails of such an option can be explored and the best-fit option for you recommended.

Building a Strong Case for Your Defense

A solid case in deportation defense and to avail the relief is set up by gathering concrete evidence and narrating the facts of your own case so very clearly. Begin with documentation in support of your claims: proof of employment, family ties, community involvement, etc. Statements from relatives or friends will attest to your good character and contributions.

You should detail your legal arguments with possible relief options, such as asylum or cancellation of removal. It is highly important to prove that staying in the U.S. is in the best interest of not only you but the community itself.

Stay organized and submit only the relevant evidence because an organized case presentation will greatly enhance your arguments during the hearings.

Choosing the Right Immigration Lawyer for Your Situation

Building a strong defense is just the beginning; the right immigration lawyer can significantly impact an actual case. Examine whether or not the immigration lawyer has experience in deportation cases similar to yours to find the right fit.

The lawyer needs to be an immigration practitioner with a very good record. Check the reviews, and ask for referrals from trusted sources. Observe their communication styles during consultations and assess whether they genuinely care about your situation. You want someone who has knowledge and understanding of your circumstance.

Always discuss fees beforehand. You must understand that getting the appropriate immigration lawyer is about finding a lawyer who will fight for your rights and guide you through this arduous process, not just their qualifications.