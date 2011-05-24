For over 25 years, Jordan Eagles has worked with blood and resin — not just as materials, but as elemental forces. In his latest series, he photographs his subjects through veils of blood, prints their images onto layered surfaces, and seals them again beneath blood and resin. The effect is haunting, luminous — impossible to fully grasp without seeing them in person.

Born in 1977, Eagles has spent decades investigating blood — its beauty, its symbolism, its visceral power. His practice is rooted in the tension between fragility and endurance, matter and spirit. Through copper, gauze, resin, and above all, blood, he explores what it means to be alive — what it means to be part of a universe both vast and intimate.

The ORGN series begins with life-sized portraits taken through blood-streaked scrims. These images are transferred onto translucent panels, suspended in layers of resin and blood. The figures remain visible, but just barely — spectral, shifting, no longer bound to any one identity. They exist somewhere between presence and absence, calling us to reflect on what we see, and what lies beyond it.

These works are not easy. They resist quick understanding. But they open space — for mystery, for wonder, and for a deeper kind of seeing.

One of the pieces from this recent series has already found a home in a major institution (though we can’t reveal which one until October). This fall, Jordan will open a solo show at the Princeton University Art Museum. Another is already on the horizon for 2026. Details to be revealed via Jordan’s website.