LAWN CHAIR deliver deadpan poetry wrapped in jerky, unpredictable energy, erupting into shouty, fists-aloft choruses that hit like a gut punch. Their latest single is an electrifying anthem — sharp, raw, and impossible to ignore.

German-American indie-punk band LAWN CHAIR return with the fierce new single ‘War Machine’, a raw and reflective track dedicated to frontwoman Claudia Schlutius’ father — a Vietnam veteran and Alaskan fisherman. The song is out now, accompanied by a new live performance video.

The Berlin-based five-piece is building toward their much-anticipated debut album, YOU WANT IT! YOU GOT IT!, set for release on September 5th, 2025. Recorded between late 2023 and late 2024, the album draws on themes of identity, disillusionment, and absurdity in modern life — with sonic nods to grunge, post-punk, and art-rock, interwoven with a playful experimental edge.

With roots in Seattle and Cologne, LAWN CHAIR has already made waves across Europe, appearing at The Great Escape, Reeperbahn, and Fusion Festival, and sharing stages with Sleaford Mods, Primal Scream, and DEADLETTER. Their previous EPs, produced by Olaf Opal (The Notwist) and Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beach House), signaled their sharp artistic intent — but their debut LP marks a bold new chapter.

“It’s eclectic but cohesive,” says Schlutius. “We really found our style with this album — it captures our humor, our rage, and our restlessness.”

Upcoming UK Tour Dates

06.09.25 – Darlington, Last Train Home

09.09.25 – Hull, Polar Bear Music Club

18.09.25 – Southampton, Heartbreakers

19.09.25 – London, The Elephants Head

20.09.25 – Bristol, The Lanes

21.09.25 – Brighton, The Prince Albert

Germany Tour Dates