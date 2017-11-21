Preparing or handling food, whether in a restaurant, grocery store, or even a childcare centre, comes with great responsibility.

That’s in great consideration of the fact that every year, more than 100,000 people are hospitalised, and approximately 3,000 die from foodborne illnesses. So, whether you own a food service business or are trying to get a job in this sector, it’s crucial to ensure you’re knowledgeable about food handling to ensure maximum safety for your customers.

The best way to do this is by participating in classroom-based Food Handler training or taking an online Certification Course for Food Handlers. Wondering what you should know about this certificate and the process of acquiring it? Keep reading this post to learn more.

First Things First: Why Do You Need a Food Handling Certificate?

One of the obvious reasons to participate in Food Handling training is that some states list it as one of the requirements you must meet when working in or running a food service business. Even where it’s not required, it’s usually recommended due to the amazing benefits it offers.

Make sure, however, to take a top-rated food handler certificate course from a recognised professional education provider like RocketCert. This will go a long way towards helping you protect consumers from foodborne illnesses and outbreaks. Not only that, but it also counts as professional development, and we all know how important such efforts are to your career advancement efforts.

So, if you were on the fence about whether to take this course or not, it’s quite clear that you should.

So, What’s This Certificate All About?

After knowing it’s crucial to become a certified food handler, it’s important to understand what you’ll expect in your training. A food handler certificate is the documental proof that you’ve undergone accredited training and passed an exam on safe food practices. Such certifications are offered by accredited organisations like ServSafe, Learn2Serve, the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals (NRFSP), and others.

These courses may vary when it comes to the content they offer, but will typically include the following topics:

Cleaning and sanitising

Personal hygiene and hand-washing

Temperature control

Allergen awareness

Proper food storage and handling

Cross-contamination prevention

After completing your course, you will take an exam which has a minimum passing score so that you can earn your certificate.

Who Needs a Food Handler Certificate?

Not all jurisdictions in the United States require certifications in food handling. Still, it’s a good idea to get the food handler’s certificate if you work in one of the following areas:

Cooks, chefs, sous-chefs

Servers, buffet attendants, bussers

Bartenders, barbacks

Dishwashers, kitchen assistants

Grocery clerks, deli workers

Food truck operators, caterers

If you live and work in states like California, Hawaii, Arizona, Illinois, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, you must get this certificate. The good news is that getting this certificate isn’t as complicated as you might expect it to be. Even the courses are rather affordable, typically costing between $5 and $30.

Get Licensed Effortlessly

A food handler certificate is, without doubt, a quick way to gain the food safety knowledge you need to succeed in this industry. With numerous benefits that involve your career, health standards, and even the community, you certainly don’t want to miss out.

So, visit rocketcert.com/food-beverage today to learn more about this certificate and purchase your course to get started on a journey to excellence.