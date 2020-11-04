How to Become a More Responsible Parent

words Al Woods

Being a parent is one of the greatest joys in life that completely changes a person. When someone finds out they’re going to be a parent, they usually experience a roller coaster of emotions ranging from excitement, anxiety, and anticipation, with a whole lot of questions.

People begin to question how they will raise their children and what they should and should not be doing. Every parent wants their children to be the best versions of themselves, and they realize a big part of that is up to them and don’t know where to start. Here are some tips on how you become a more responsible parent:

Draw Clear Boundaries

Some people try so hard to be the fun parent to gain their child’s love and trust. With that strive to always keep their children happy, they often forget the importance of setting limits and clear boundaries. In fact, you have to realize at one point that their constant happiness is not your responsibility. They are bound to be unhappy with the limits you set for them or the decisions you make, but it is still necessary so that you don’t end up with spoiled children. Whether it’s house rules, behavioral boundaries, or the way they treat you, there has to be a clear-cut line in your relationship with your child. It’s this kind of discipline that teaches them self control and how they attain a responsible personality.

Create Quality Time

Many parents think their only responsibility towards their children is to take care of their needs such as feeding them, clothing them, educating them, and looking out for their health. While that is the main responsibility of any caretaker, there is also the responsibility of spending quality time with your child from an early age. Parents don’t know the importance of a simple act like playing with your kid or reading them bedtime stories thinking that they won’t remember it. However, this kind of quality time affects the child’s development positively and creates an unbreakable bond from a young age.

Set An Example

Being a responsible parent is about more than just raising your children, you also have a responsibility towards yourself to practice self-discipline around them. You can’t preach what you don’t practice; that’s why you need to always monitor your behavior, language, and even the way you joke around your children. Part of this duty towards yourself is to not be afraid to seek help when it comes to responsible parenting and always looking for ways to improve. There are many parents out there sharing their own experience that can help you, all you need to do is check out their website to get some golden advice. This is an important step to take since kids always learn everything by watching their parents.

Promote Independence

It’s hard for a parent to imagine their child not needing them after they’ve been dependent on them for everything their whole life. However, it’s actually part of your job to raise a child that has the tools and character to transition into an independent, self-sufficient adult. The first step towards achieving that is instilling self-esteem in your child by giving them smart praise that highlights their capabilities and strengths. You can also promote their sense of independence by allowing them to make their own decisions from a young age even if it’s in small things like what they wear each day.

Strive For Open Communication

“Because I said so” is no longer an efficient reply to children when you ask them to do something or impose a rule. Even if your child is still young, make sure you always provide explanations for anything involving their discipline or even general rules and behavior. Make sure you always involve the way you feel in your conversations with your child, so they have a better understanding of your actions and motives. You need to also listen to them actively when they are talking about their own emotions and provide a safe space for them to express themselves. This kind of open communication in the child-parent relationship is indispensable and proves its worth when they are older.

At the end of the day, when it comes to being a responsible parent, the most important thing is to do your absolute best. You also shouldn’t stress yourself out in the process because your children will notice your struggle. Remember not to be too hard on yourself, parenting is a never-ending learning experience and you’re bound to make mistakes sometimes and do it perfectly at other times. You just need to trust yourself and go along the ride, with all its ups and downs and be proud of the person you raised.