Want to start a YouTube channel? Here’s what you need to prepare

words Alexa Wang

Wouldn’t it be awesome to create decent content and show the world just how good you are at it? The YouTube world isn’t as easy as it was 10 years ago; things have changed over time and people had to change their tactics and strategies to keep their subscriber count growing and fans happy. If you’re an aspiring YouTuber that wants to make it big, keep reading to find out about some of the things you should prepare to put you on the right track.

What Kind of Content Will You Create?

You must figure out what kind of content you will be presenting to people. You should start planning the whole idea behind your channel and the pace that you plan to have in your videos. Some of the best videos out there are mainly focused on reeling people in and giving them a reason to tune in, click, and subscribe for more. It has to be interesting, engaging, and meaningful to people; there should be a way that they can relate to what you’re saying and doing.

It doesn’t always have to be serious or about everyday life activities; some people like to watch hilarious comedy videos or fan-made motion pictures too. Everyone has their own tastes, preferences, and moods; the trick is to find those people and give them what they like to see constantly, and that’s how you will find out the meaning of being consistent with your content.

What’s Your Equipment Like?

Now that you’ve planned on what kind of content you will provide, you need to focus on getting the right equipment and tools to make it happen—you need the means to record your content well. It would be wise to get a great working camera for YouTube videos, but it doesn’t have to be the most cutting-edge camera ever made; you don’t need to spend too much on your first camera because you’re just starting out. Various affordable ones serve their purpose and still produce quality visuals.

Your best bet could be a mirrorless or DSLR camera, and it’s not entirely unexpected that a YouTuber just starting up would use their smartphone for recording videos; it’s handy when on the move or if you’re making vlogs. It’s the same with your microphones; start small with affordable ones that are good enough for the job. Later, when you’ve established yourself and created a nice channel with a good fan base, you can start thinking about upgrading your cameras, microphones, lighting, and much more to make your content more appealing and high-quality.

Editing Is Key

Most people get overwhelmed with the fact that after all they’ve said and recorded, their work is far from done; you need to prepare yourself to do a lot of editing and fine-tuning your content before posting it. Editing is an integral part of the whole process because you can’t just send it out as it is without checking and re-watching your videos multiple times. You have to work on making every minute count because the website has strict rules and guidelines that you need to follow, and your chances of getting monetized depend on it. Mostly, it has to be safe for advertisers, so you need to make sure it doesn’t have too much profanity or NSFW content.

If you’re just starting up, then user-friendly programs like Windows Movie Maker can be a good choice to start with; you need some time to learn and hone your editing skills first. These free or simple programs can still be extremely helpful, allowing you to make the necessary adjustments and additions you need. When you feel that you’re ready for something more, you could start using advanced software programs that can make it better and easier for you—it just needs a little time and investment.

Promote Yourself Correctly

Things are much different nowadays; it’s not as easy to get people to notice you as it was 10 or 12 years ago. This platform has become very complex and competitive, so, unfortunately, creating something and hoping people will click and see it does not work anymore. You need to start promoting yourself and spreading awareness on different social media platforms and forums. You can start with your inner circle of friends first, and they will share your content with their friends, and the process will carry on.

Another way of promoting yourself is to collaborate with another content creator on the platform. Not only will you get the chance to expand your network and contacts, but you will share each other’s audiences and they will both notice your channels. This is a very strong way to build channels and it creates strength and longevity most of the time, so it’s a win-win situation and everyone goes home happy.

Have Multiple Ways to Generate Revenue

You need to understand that the rules have changed dramatically over the years, so you have to keep your bases covered no matter what happens. Other than the money you could get from your views, which is 1.5 to 3 dollars per 1000 views, you need to adopt some monetization methods along the road. It helps you grow as a channel, and earns you more viewers and subscribers over time.

You need to start hosting competitions and giveaways, having affiliate sales and promoting products, doing direct advertisements—but steer clear from AdSense ones—and you need the support from your fans through donations. Most creators have a Patreon page so their fans can donate and support them for more videos. This builds a bond with your viewers because now you can have strong relationships with them, and they would definitely appreciate your extra content offered in return.

You need a lot of patience and dedication if you want to be a successful content creator on this platform; the chances and possibilities are limitless if you put your mind to it and meticulously plan every video you post. The utmost consistency, frequent video publishing, and picking the right working schedule can make a huge difference in getting the awareness, popularity, and success you need.