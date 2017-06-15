Things to keep in mind while trying to bypass Netflix video libraries

words Al Woods

First, the bad news. Netflix is going the extra mile to limit or prevent access to its libraries via VPNs. Although Netflix is benefitting from the 100 million users that have subscribed to its streaming service, international copyright laws prohibit it from opening its libraries to all users in all locations. Therefore, Netflix has successfully blocked some VPNs while still actively working to block the rest.

The good news is that it is still possible to access all Netflix movies and TV shows with the right virtual private network. The question for many subscribers is which VPNs can successfully get around the block and, more importantly, how to do it. Let's take a closer look at things to keep in mind while trying to bypass the block on Netflix video libraries.







How Netflix is Cracking Down on VPNs

It must be frustrating for subscribers to download a VPN app, pay for the subscription, and still unsuccessfully attempt to watch a movie or show on Netflix. Why does this happen (other than purchasing the wrong VPN)?

First, understand that Netflix is not the culprit. Copyright holders (actors, directors, movie studios, production studios, and publishers) are the ones who are preventing open worldwide access to their movies or shows. Furthermore, Netflix is currently trying to provide global access to its content by working out the legalities. Only time will tell if they are successful.

In the meantime, here’s how Netflix successfully blocks a VPN:

When users in different countries connect to Netflix, they can browse all the content using their VPN. Netflix has specified versions of its streaming service for each country or region. However, when using a VPN to access a video library, a subscriber may get a message that looks like this:

“Whoops, something went wrong…Stream Error”.

Users then see a message,

“Netflix has detected that you are using an unblocker or a proxy,

and you will not be able to play the video.”

What this means is that Netflix has detected the virtual private network. The content is blocked from viewing.

VPN Detection

Netflix can block a VPN through its sophisticated VPN detection software. This confuses users at first because Netflix allows access the first time and then detects that the subscriber is from a specified location. Netflix then adjusts the subscription to match the location.

When the user tries to access a restricted video the second time, however, Netflix detects the VPN and blocks the movie or show, leaving the viewer with only the above message. So, users can navigate the Netflix site through any device. However, that’s as far as they can go.

How to Get Around Netflix’s VPN Detection

For some people, getting blocked by Netflix may deter them from using a VPN. However, it is possible to get around Netflix’s detection system. Here’s How:

First, Purchase the Right VPN

Regardless of how smart Netflix is, some VPN developers are smarter. Meaning, they have a built-in algorithm that allows them to bypass the VPN block. Some of the current VPN providers include:

Surfshark

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Cyberghost

PrivateVPN

StrongVPN

Rather than trying wasting time trying to configure a VPN that does not work (and is probably less secure), users can download Surfshark, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or another provider that already grants them access to blocked libraries.

Second, Choose a Server in Any Country

Naturally, most viewers will probably defer to either the U.S. or the U.K. to find the Netflix libraries they want. The process for this is simple:

Register to become a VPN subscriber

Download the app on the device and sign in

Find a server anywhere in the world and connect to it

Sign in to Netflix using the device

Start streaming

If the VPN is already designed to bypass the Netflix VPN detection system, then the viewer should be able to stream any movie or show without any restrictions or difficulties.

What to Consider When Choosing a VPN

VPNs offer more than just the ability to access streaming services. They come with an array of features such as IP masking, tunneling, and data encryption. This allows users to access online content virtually anywhere in the world without being tracked.

When using a VPN for streaming, there are several things to consider. The first thing is the speed. A VPN should provide unlimited streaming with zero buffers. Two of the fastest VPNs for streaming high-definition content are Surfshark and ExpressVPN. Two of the most consistent and dependable VPNs for streaming are NordVPN and CyberGhost.

Keep in mind that no VPN is 100% accurate in all locations. Several variables determine how fast a VPN can stream without buffering, such as user location, device quality, and overall Internet Service Provider (ISP) bandwidth.

Another thing to consider when purchasing a VPN is the overall level of security. While streaming Netflix libraries is essential, security should be a user’s top priority. Therefore, viewers may want to stay away from free VPNs or VPNs that offer a lifetime, single-pay subscription. The most reputable VPNs have positive customer and critic reviews, provide a fair month-to-month subscription, and provide multiple layers of security.

Using a reputable VPN should give you access to all of Netflix’s libraries worldwide. Users should be able to watch whatever they want with few, if any, disruptions.