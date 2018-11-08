Travel has undergone an exciting evolution in the internet era.

No longer a means to an end, contemporary travel is meant to be a truly immersive experience.

This has given rise to designer vacation rentals. It is no longer sufficient for an accommodation to be a place to sleep at night and shower in the morning. The property must be an integral part of the travel experience, bringing the destination to life for occupants.

Although the beauty of luxury vacation rentals is that no two properties are the same, the expectation is that venues will provide the following (at a minimum):

Spacious dimensions

Stunning architecture

Endless amenities

Luxury concierge partners

Access to exclusive neighborhoods

With the proliferation in the industry, it can be difficult for aspiring travelers to identify which properties truly meet the mark. Keep reading as we focus on three luxury rental providers that expertly encapsulate their area and are a part of the destination itself!

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale: Resort-Style Amenities

(Photo Courtesy of HÓZHÓ East Estate at Lone Mountain)

With its year-round warm weather and scenic desert backdrop, Scottsdale is one of the nation’s leading destinations for bachelor(ette) parties, family vacations, golf getaways, and any number high-volume travel parties.

Although there are dozens of providers in the area, there is one name that takes the cake when it comes to the best luxury vacation rental Scottsdale has to offer: HÓZHÓ Scottsdale.

The estates have everything imaginable to perfectly blend the lines between “luxury vacation” and “home away from home.”

The spacious dimensions–think along the lines of 10+ bedrooms, 10+ bathrooms, and 10,000+ square feet spread out between a main estate and guest house–make even the largest groups feel small. This guarantees that each person has their own slice of privacy and tranquility.

The backyards are the envy of any commercial water resort. Spacious swimming pools. Twin water slides. Lazy rivers. Swim-up bars. Hidden grottos. These are just a few of the features that make these properties the ideal venue for basking all day in the Arizona sun.

Indoors, the amenities are equally impressive. Chef’s kitchens. Southwest-centric architecture (large windows/skylights, stone countertops, exposed wooden beams). Plush bedding. Designer-inspired furnishings. Fitness centers. Private theaters. There is any and everything to meet the needs and aspirations of any group.

Oh, and there are the luxury concierge partners. Custom refrigerator stocking. Private chef experiences. In-home spa sessions. Chauffeured transportation. The broad selection of HÓZHÓ’s concierge partners adds logistical convenience to travel, giving every group more time to get their vacation on.

Jatina Group: Oceanfront Sensibilities

(Photo Courtesy of Jatina Group Villa Terra)

There is no place in America quite like Miami.

It is a haven of warm weather and beaches, all within a thriving metropolis. The cultural melting pot is second-to-none. It is a dynamic blend of Caribbean, Latin American, and European influences.

Unsurprisingly, Miami’s designer rental market has exploded in recent years as travelers flock to south Florida to experience all the area has to offer. With that said, there is one provider that is uniquely Miami in its offerings: Jatina Group.

Jatina Group has an expansive selection of estates that perfectly encapsulate the oceanfront sensibilities of the area: streamlined designs, geometric patterns, pastel colors. Large windows adorn each Jatina villa for breathtaking views of the Atlantic and seamless transmission of the South-Beach sun.

In addition to the stunning exterior architecture, the opulent interiors provide both comfort and sophistication. In addition, some estates offer features such as private yacht docking and rooftop spas.

When exploring Jatina Group, inquire about one of their “digital detox” properties. They can offer groups options for truly unplugging and enjoying the tranquil climate via their curated estates, in-home dining, private wellness treatments, and guided nature tours.

Moving Mountains: Elevated Experiences

(Photo Courtesy of Moving Mountains Rustlers Lodge)

Warm weather is not always the top priority in getaways.

When crisp summer hikes and epic ski sessions are the flavor of the day, Moving Mountains in Vail offers an impressive portfolio of properties to take your experience to the next level.

Enchanting opulence and mountain charm are the name of the game when booking with Moving Mountains. Stately vaulted roofs shimmering in the summer sun. Spacious decks overlooking the Rocky Mountains. Cocooned hot tubs for a steamy soak under a starlit sky.

The company also boasts an impressive selection of luxury concierge partners for unmatched convenience. Ski lessons, baby equipment, personal chefs, and airport transfers are just a few of the partners waiting to customize your experience. Moving Mountains also offers regular ski shuttles to guarantee that guests spend as much time as possible on the slopes.

Be the Destination and Choose a Luxury Rental for an Upcoming Vacation

Modern vacation rentals must be equal parts accommodation and destination. When paring down your list, consider HÓZHÓ Scottsdale, Jatina Group Miami, and Moving Mountains Vail as three prime examples of providers that allow guests to live the destination. For more of the latest trends in lifestyle and travel, explore the content at FLUX MAGAZINE for ideas and inspiration!