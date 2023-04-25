If your bedroom looks outdated, you may be excited to make various changes to transform its interior design. Rather than worrying about choosing the wrong colour scheme, fabrics, or accessories, look to the latest interior design trends for inspiration.

While some trends will come and go, many modern options can help you create a timeless backdrop you will adore for many years to come. If you’re unsure how to redecorate your bedroom this year, continue reading to learn how luxury trends are influencing modern bedrooms.

The Rise of Quiet Luxury

Quiet luxury is becoming increasingly popular in modern bedrooms and focuses on incorporating high-quality materials that age well. Prime examples include solid wood flooring, quality cotton bedding, and natural stone accessories.

The durable yet luxurious materials will create a timeless aesthetic, ensuring you never fall out of love with the space. It requires you to focus on quality over quantity, and pairing items with a neutral colour scheme for a grounded interior.

Remember to steer away from loud trends that will quickly become outdated and opt for premium materials to add texture to a room. For instance, visit uk.yvesdelorme.com to find luxury bedding that subtly elevates your bedroom’s visual appeal. Also, invest in well-crafted furniture with sculptural shapes, layer lighting, and elevate your hardware.

The Power of Cocooning

Many modern homeowners are embracing the cocooning trend, which means creating a serene sanctuary to combat the stress of the outside world. It focuses on creating a space with layers of warmth and tactile softness, encouraging relaxation and recovery each day and night.

As the bed serves as the focal point of a bedroom, you can add layers by complementing luxury cotton sheets with a premium wool or linen throw blanket and velvet cushions.

Add extra softness and texture with:

A high-pile rug

A boucle headboard

Linen curtains

Many interior designers also use colour drenching for cocooning, as they will paint the walls and ceiling in the same moody hue to create a snugger environment.

The Impact of Biophilic Design

Like cocooning, biophilic design aims to reduce stress and encourage relaxation and restoration in the bedroom. Many people are embracing the trend to improve a room’s connection to nature, helping to improve their sleep quality, support good mental and physical health, and regulate their body’s internal clock.

To embrace biophilic design in your bedroom, start by maximising natural light to increase melatonin production and support a good night’s rest. Also, incorporate air-purifying indoor plants, such as peace lilies or snake plants, to remove harmful toxins from the air.

Add various natural materials to create a more tactile, grounded, and calming space, which can help reduce stress and anxiety each day and night. For instance, incorporate stone, solid wood, and breathable fibres, such as cotton and linen.

Ensure you choose a nature-inspired colour palette to help bring the outdoors in. Think earthy brown, sage green, forest green, or a pale blue, which will soothe your mind every time you step inside your beautiful bedroom.