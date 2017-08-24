Image Source: Freepik.com

Cyber threats are present everywhere. In every device we use and every time we open a browser. It’s not just good to know how to stop them; it’s necessary. As browsing has evolved, so have the web browser security risks associated with it.

This is why, in an age of rising cyber threats, we must protect our online activity by practicing healthy habits and using reliable tools to counteract the threat and protect our personal data.

The Hidden Risks of Browsing

There are gaps present within web browser security. These vulnerabilities only tend to exist when browsers aren’t up to date or when users are accessing unsafe websites. Remember that being cautious of using malicious websites helps protect our everyday browsing, but it is not the only method cyber criminals use. Through phishing pages that replicate trusted platforms, cyber criminals create a sense of security within us and steal our credentials, which they can then use to access our accounts or monitor our use of the internet.

Furthermore, through the use of drive-by downloads, they circumvent the need for clear user action and install malware within our devices. Also, a new and rising threat that all browser users face is malvertising campaigns. This form of cyberattack embeds malicious code into legitimate advertisements to take advantage of weak browser protection and gain access to our personal data.

The Dangers of Fake Updates

To know how fake update pages work is the first step towards understanding the dangers associated with them. Cyber attackers create pages that mimic legitimate software interfaces and thus immediately bypass any doubt we may have about using these pages. Once they gain our personal information or manage to install malware into our Mac, we have lost control of our devices.

A common pop-up scam that’s been around for years and is constantly updated is the fake Flash update pop-up. This scam behaves as if it is an Adobe Flash player update to redirect scripts, add fake installers, and drop hidden malware payloads into our devices. Fake Adobe Flash player update Mac campaigns have become common place as they replicate system alerts to gain our trust. We may ask ourselves why fake Flash updates are dangerous, and the answer is simple. It is because they manage to easily extract personal data, disrupt our devices’ performance, or install spyware and adware into our Macs. Since Macs are considered to be virus-proof devices, this cyber-attack is often used to target Mac users who lack awareness of the dangers of using browsers.

These cyberattacks are generally caused by outdated security habits. In order to prevent these attacks and remain informed, trusting and using a reliable resources such as Moonlock can help mitigate the dangers associated with a lack of information.

How Do We Keep Our Browser Secure

Keeping browsers safe requires diligence. It’s practicing good habits consistently. These habits include keeping browsers updated. Whether we use Mac’s built-in browser or one of our preferences, we must keep them updated.

Next, remove all unnecessary extensions and plug-ins to avoid any malware that can be spread through browser extensions.

After which, clear cookies and caches to reduce stored data and ensure that we are conscious of everything that is on our device.

Finally, enabling the built-in security features of our browsers helps improve browser security as it constantly flags any malicious material.

How to Browse Safely

According to Mozilla, a highly trusted browser for Mac users, there are certain methods to improve browser security, which include only downloading updates from official sources. This point is very important in battling against fake update scams.

In congruence with Mozilla’s recommendation to pay attention to the URLs of webpages that we access and enter sensitive information into, avoiding interaction with any and every unexpected pop-up or download prompt can truly help keep our browsers clean from any malicious code.

The Importance of Using a Dedicated Protection Tool

Not using public Wi-Fi, not providing personal data to untrusted sources, and using our Macs built-in firewalls can only get us so far. The use of an advanced tool specifically designed to counteract malicious code is essential to have proper peace of mind. That is where solutions such as Moonlock help. They not only provide information and keep us up-to-date with new threats. Rather, they also detect malware, remove adware, and monitor threats in real time. They bridge the gap between cybersecurity and everyday users to improve overall browser protection.

Conclusion

As everyday Mac users, we enjoy the conveniences of operating macOS. However, we should not neglect our cybersecurity. Browser-based threats are consistently present every time we use a browser, and we must be wary of them.

Fake update scams are still very much active, and our trust should only be placed in a webpage after double-checking its URL, and finally, clearing old browser extensions is a necessity.

If we combine these practices with the use of reliable antimalware tools, we can ensure we are taking the right steps to ensure long-term browsing safety.

words Al Woods