RV Maintenance: Everything Owners Need to Do

words Al Woods

Maintaining a car or motorcycle is a lot of work. But maintaining an RV is a totally different ball game. Just think about it. Cars can usually only fit a handful of people inside, whereas most RVs have space for 6 or 7 families – and that’s including their pets!

Make no doubt about it, RVs are huge machines and so require regular maintenance to keep them in top shape. So, if you’re an RV owner or are thinking about buying your first ever RV, you’re going to need these updated RV tips for the 2020s and beyond.

Rent an affordable RV storage space

Most of the time, it’s too difficult to keep your RV parked outside your home. A ton of space gets taken up, and it might annoy your neighbors. So, what’s the solution?

The solution is simple and easy: rent an RV storage space. An RV storage space is particularly useful during those cold winter months where your RV is out of action, or when you and your family go on an extended vacation and need somewhere to protect your RV.

Check the tire pressures each month

RV tires are some of the strongest on the market – but they go through a lot of wear and tear while out on the road. Inevitably, this leads to their pressures decreasing to dangerous levels – and you don’t want that.

So, every month (or even every couple of weeks), you should check your RVs tire pressures. Yes, it can be tiring and boring (especially if your tires are huge!), but it’s worth it in the end because you keep your RV safe and well maintained.

Wash your RV after road trips

When you return from an RV road trip, you’ll probably discover that your RV is covered in dirt. Thankfully, it’s not difficult to remove dirt from RVs. All you need to do is grab your hosepipe, as well as a sponge and some soap for any stubborn spots and get to work. Be careful to avoid any openings, such as vents and windows, so that the inside of your RV doesn’t get soaked in water.

Wax is your RV’s best friend

As a proud RV owner, you’ll naturally want your RV to look beautiful. The best way to do is through regularly waxing the exterior. This will give your RV a slick, well-groomed look that will make other drivers jealous. So, check out these RV waxes.

Regularly test your brakes

Brakes are one of the most important features of your RV. Therefore, you should test them prior to every journey to ensure they are in good working condition.

Keep your interior entertainment updated

RVs are meant for interior entertainment, so make sure to keep yours updated. For example, if your speakers are outdated, get them replaced! You could even use Mariah Carey’s motorhome as inspiration.

Inspect the seals every couple of weeks

During wet and rainy conditions, RVs become susceptible to leaks through the seals. To protect your RV, make sure to regularly examine your seals – especially the windows – to ensure water does not seep through.