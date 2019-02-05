Good news for men! Here`s what you have to do to make your house a smart home

words Al Woods

Everyone wants to have that comfortable home that they look forward to going to after a dull day at work. However, sometimes our homes may not really be what we envisaged. There is a lot that defines a home and makes it a fantastic place to be. It could be anything from having a clean home to having everything needed to make it comfortable.

With more men leaving the parent nest and setting up home before they find there life time partner to share it with, they’ve had a tough time making their ‘des res’. Maybe it is just how they are wired. Here is some news for men: you can make your den comfortableand desirable, just as easy as the ladies do. However, you will need some help: technology.

The following are the ways that you can improve your home and its value using technology.







1. Robotic cleaners

Let’s face it; cleaning houses is a struggle for almost every man. It is not even limited to that; most people do not fancy the job. They would rather spend their weekends bonding with friends or watching movies instead of indulging in a clean-up. Thanks to technology, keeping your home clean should no longer be a hassle. Vacuum cleaners have been improved and can be controlled remotely. Why not invest in a robotic cleaner and use it to keep your home spotless. You won’t have to lift a finger (except to the remote) to keep your home presentable.

2. Smart lighting

You will be surprised by how much leaving your lights on accidentally when you step out or go to sleep increases utility bills. Leaving the lights on occasionallyis inevitable. If you have come from work exhausted, you are likely to forget that your kitchen lights are still on when you go to bed As much as you may remember that they are still on, you may be too tired to go downstairs to switch them off.

This is precisely why you need smart lighting. It does not matter where you are, upstairs in your room or on your way to work. You can control your home’s lighting remotely. By simply downloading a smart lighting app on your phone, you can switch off the lights wherever you are.

3. Wireless entertainment systems

It is about time you took your home entertainment to another level. Wireless entertainment systems have made the experience better. We are talking about easy installation and control. Several systems can be connected and controlled by just a tap of a button on your smartphone. You can listen to music while in bed, switch it off and so on: all that can be done without moving an inch.

Getting a smart TV for your home is also a good investment: that is if you are up for improving your visual experience. The good thing is that most of the TVs being sold today come with this feature.

Making your home tech-savvy will automatically increase its value. It is also a way of making your home more comfortable, and as you may have noted, it can help you save a couple of bucks and some precious time.