How sustainability can improve employee morale

words Al Woods

Employee satisfaction plays a crucial role in the success of any business. Happy employees are far more likely to be motivated and show loyalty to their company; this will have a visible effect on both productivity and revenue.

It is, therefore, in the interests of all business owners to focus on employee satisfaction and do what they can to boost morale in the workplace. New research by 4imprint.co.uk found that business sustainability is a key factor in employee retention, and a sustainable business is in a stronger position to attract and retain the best staff. As you can see from the below infographic, 1 in 6 employees want their work to make a positive impact on the world, and 87% of people feel that it’s important to work for a green company. This suggests that adopting sustainable practices is an effective way to boost morale in the workplace.

