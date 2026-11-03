Seven days, seven kinds of damp. Here is what Manchester weather really does to curly hair, and how to fight back without giving up on your curls.

Photo by Erik Mclean: https://www.pexels.com/photo/charming-woman-under-umbrella-on-street-4193732/

Manchester weather rarely does anything dramatic. It just keeps doing the same thing, a little differently, day after day.

For straight hair, that is an inconvenience. For curls, it is a slow campaign of frizz. So here is a typical Manchester week, and what each day asks of your hair.

Monday: The Myth and the Real Problem

First, the good news. Manchester is not the soggiest city in Britain. Local outlet The Mill crunched Met Office data and found the city sits roughly mid-table, even though much of it logged over 1,100mm of rain in 2019 against under 700mm across most of London.

The bad news is frequency. Met Office averages for Rochdale in Greater Manchester show around 161 days a year with at least 1mm of rain. That is a lot of Mondays that start wet.

The reputation is as much cultural as meteorological, fed by album sleeves, football chants and a century of jokes. For curls, though, the issue is less the downpour and more the lingering damp that never quite lets hair dry and set.

Tuesday: Why Your Curl Shampoo Is the First Line of Defense

Curls frizz when strands absorb moisture unevenly. Some sections swell faster than others, the neat clumps split apart and the halo appears.

The wash you start with decides how thirsty your hair is before it ever meets the drizzle. Strip it, and the lengths go looking for water in the air. Treat it gently, and they stay calmer.

This is the logic behind Davines’ curl shampoo. Its gentle cleanser pairs regenerative organic baobab pulp with aloe and glycerin. The brand reports up to 72 hours of anti-frizz effect in instrumental tests using the shampoo with its conditioner and enhancing milk, and lists the formula as 90.6% naturally derived.

Beyond the numbers, it is simply pleasant to use. The creamy lather and fig-and-lime scent make wash day feel less like damage control.

Hair that starts the day well hydrated has less reason to pull water from the air.

Wednesday: The Commute Test

Midweek is where routines crack. Tram platforms, bus shelters and wet walks in between all add moisture to hair that has barely recovered.

This is when styling products earn their keep. A leave-in or curl milk on soaking-wet hair, followed by a gel or cream, builds a light cast that holds the pattern while the air does its worst.

Once dry, scrunch out the crunch. The definition stays and the softness returns. If you cycle, a satin helmet liner cuts friction under the shell.

Thursday: The Squeaky-Clean Trap

By Thursday, many people reach for a stronger shampoo to reset. Be careful. A review in Dermatología Argentina notes that although there is no agreed ideal shampoo pH, an alkaline pH is associated with friction, frizz, cuticle damage and breakage.

A squeaky feel after washing is often a sign the lengths have been stripped, not a badge of cleanliness.

If build-up is a genuine issue, a clarifying wash now and then, followed by a deep condition, resets hair without turning stripping into a habit.

Friday: Out-Out, Rain or Not

Friday night in Manchester means a gig, a bar in the Northern Quarter or both. Your curls need to survive the walk there and the steam inside.

Pack a small kit: a satin scrunchie, a travel-size leave-in and a few drops of oil for the ends. A quick refresh at the mirror beats an evening of fighting frizz.

And do not fear volume. Big, slightly wild curls look right at home in a city with this much musical swagger. Tram or taxi, keep the hood up for the last stretch.

Saturday: Wash Day Done Properly

The weekend is the moment for the full routine. Take your time and treat it as maintenance rather than a rescue mission.

Focus shampoo on the scalp and let the rinse cleanse the lengths.

Condition every time and detangle while the conditioner is still in.

Add a mask whenever your ends start to feel rough.

Blot with a cotton T-shirt instead of a terry towel.

Diffuse on low or air dry completely before stepping out.

Sunday: Knowing What’s in the Bottle

Sunday is for reading labels. Knowing where ingredients come from matters to a lot of people, and baobab has a good story.

The baobab in this shampoo is sourced from a women’s association in Banfora, Burkina Faso, and holds Regenerative Organic Certified status. The Regenerative Organic Alliance, founded in 2017, awards that label against three pillars: soil health, animal welfare and social fairness.

Packaging gets thought too. The bottle is made from recyclable mass-balance plastic, and refill pouches are available.

It is a small thing to consider in the shower. But in a beauty market full of vague green claims, verified sourcing stands out.

The Indoor Twist

There is one more factor people forget. Central heating dries indoor air even while the streets stay wet, so curls swing from damp to dry and back again all day.

That constant swelling and shrinking is harder on hair than steady weather. A light leave-in in the afternoon and a satin pillowcase at night keep the fiber from drying out between showers. A small humidifier helps in heated flats as well.

Manchester’s weather is not going anywhere, and the city would not be the same without it. The gray skies are part of the mood, the music and the humor.

Curls can live here happily. Start with a gentle wash, lock in moisture, carry a small kit and let the rain be the backdrop rather than the boss.

written by Alexa Wang