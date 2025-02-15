Many workflow modernization projects do not progress because the software itself was not successful, but rather because people using it felt that the software was being _imposed_ on them. If employees view new tools as simply more work rather than real help, adoption fails, no matter what the software can do. The issue is not which tools to purchase – it’s how to implement them without exacerbating the issue you’re attempting to solve.

Start With Friction, Not Features

Before you evaluate any software, spend two weeks documenting where your team’s time actually goes. Workflow mapping is a fancy term for sitting down with department leads and asking a simple question: what one or two tasks do you repeat every day that make you think, “Why am I wasting my skills here?” The answers are almost always the same: it’s manual data entry, reformatting your report, I’m chasing approvals, I’m copy-pasting between these two systems that don’t talk to each other.

Those friction points are your real starting list. Business upgrades that follow documented pain land differently than the ones you roll out because the vendor had a compelling pitch. When employees see a new tool take away something that truly annoyed them, they become converts. When they see a new tool that was unnecessary to them take up more of their time, they become resisters.

The same is true for the legacy systems themselves. Don’t rip them out on day one. Map them. Learn what data’s flowing through them, which teams have come to depend on them, and what breaks if you simply switch them off. Modernization that didn’t consider existing dependencies is the perfect recipe for chaos, and that chaos is blamed on “the new system” even though the real problem was poor planning.

Phased Rollout Is Not Optional

Introducing four new platforms in a single quarter is how you create employee burnout. Cognitive load is real, and tool fatigue is real. A phased rollout means picking one high-friction process, applying one upgrade, measuring whether it worked, and only then moving forward.

Start with a single department. Let them stabilize. Document what confused them. Fix it. Then use that department as a proof of concept when you roll out to the next team. This structure also surfaces interoperability issues early, before they become organization-wide problems. A phased approach lets you demonstrate, concretely, that a tool reduces load before you ask everyone to trust it.

Prioritize Tools That Fit The Ecosystem You Already Have

Introducing new software that requires a separate login, workflow, and mental model can kill staff buy-in faster than you can believe. Utilities that operate within Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace environments have a much smaller learning curve as employees are already interfacing with these systems on a daily basis.

Generative AI tools incorporated within familiar software solutions – such as those that leverage a large language model to generate content, take meeting notes, or highlight urgent items – are viewed as enhancing current job responsibilities rather than substituting them. We have found that clients in these types of situations often benefit from microsoft copilot consulting to help in the process of going from purchasing an AI-powered subscription to incorporating it into day-to-day team operations.

Governance of your company data is something else that needs to be considered at this stage. Business process automation that accesses your data and executes based on that data requires established ground rules about access, who/what gets to access it, and output monitoring. This isn’t about adding red tape – it’s about the right amount of governance to keep a compliance issue from hijacking the narrative of your software modernization solution.

Build Internal Champions, Not Just Training Sessions

Learning from a colleague can be more effective than a formal training session in many cases. Power Users, or these early adopters, can work as walking, talking advertisements for your new tool or process. They will also be the most vocal about what works, and what doesn’t. That means you can identify potential issues and course correct them incredibly early in your implementation.

Measure Time Saved, Not Licenses Assigned

Using the number of registered users for the new software as a measure for success in modernization is not effective. A better measure is the amount of time that teams save on work that was previously done manually. You can learn more from qualitative surveys that are simple, short, and asked frequently than from utilization dashboards.

Every quarter, ask the same question: Is this tool making your day easier or harder? If the general tendency is that it’s getting harder, then you have an adoption issue that no update in features will solve. If it’s getting easier, you’re on the right track.

Modernization that respects how people work should not demand massive enthusiasm right from the beginning. It just has to be transparent enough to deserve it.