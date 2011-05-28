We’re into this spiky new track from Obongjayar, ‘Jellyfish’ — a searing shot at the spineless politicians running the show. The kind who feel like they’ve been cooked up in a lab: engineered to blandly obey their overlords, whether they’re oligarchs, media moguls, or whichever superpower’s stamping its feet this week.

‘Jellyfish’ doesn’t just hit hard sonically — all ragged synths and driving percussion — it lands its punches with style and fury. A great title for a great track.

Obongjayar is back today (May 14) with a fiery new single, “Jellyfish,” taken from his upcoming second album PARADISE NOW, out May 30 via September Recordings. Made with Carlos O’Connell (Fontaines D.C.) and Kwes Darko (Pa Salieu, John Glacier), “Jellyfish” is a punchy, synth-heavy track taking aim at the ruling class. It blends raw energy with Nigerian influences and captures the frustration Obongjayar feels toward politicians and corporations. As he told The Observer, it’s about “seeing how governments move… you sell yourself for money.”

The track follows recent singles “Sweet Danger,” “Not in Surrender,” and “Just My Luck,” and continues to build the world of PARADISE NOW—a bold, emotional record exploring everything from self-doubt to late-night highs. Produced across London and LA with Kwes Darko, Yeti Beats (Doja Cat), and Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem), the album features just one guest: his longtime friend Little Simz on “Talk Olympics.”

This summer, Obongjayar heads to the US for his first headline shows, including a slot at Newport Folk Festival. He’ll then tour across the UK and Europe in November, wrapping up with his biggest London show yet at O2 Kentish Town Forum. Tickets are available now.

He’s also set to host another edition of his intimate party series PARADISE NOW later this month, following last summer’s events featuring Little Simz, Pa Salieu, and more.

About Obongjayar

Born in Lagos, raised in Calabar, and now based in the UK, Obongjayar’s sound fuses afrobeat, soul, rap, and electronic music. His debut album Some Nights I Dream of Doors earned wide acclaim, and he’s collaborated with Fred Again.., Jeshi, Little Simz, and more. “Jellyfish” sets the tone for what’s shaping up to be another powerful chapter.

